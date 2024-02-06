'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here

The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' will include Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. The film will be released on Christmas 2025.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has teamed up with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt for a new film called 'Love And War'. The film reunites Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years of 'Saawariya'. The new film was officially announced on Wednesday, January 24, and is set to be released on Christmas 2025. Now reportedly some new updates on Ranbir's characters are out, let us share them with you.

Ranbir Kapoor's character in 'Love And War'

According to a close source to Pinkvilla, 'Love And War' is essentially a love triangle set against the backdrop of war, and Ranbir's performance in 'Animal' took SLB's breath away. While 'Love And War' appears to be an action-packed love story, the inter-character relationship is crucial. While Alia and Vicky's roles present their own set of performance problems, SLB has long sought a face for the role that Ranbir is currently playing.

According to recent reports, Ranbir would play a character with grey shades in the film and it is a complicated grey figure that deserves to be played by someone who is both a superb actor and a superstar. It contains elements of heroism, but there are psychic undertones. It's a great subject with plenty of room for performance, which is why Ranbir and SLB are so delighted to reunite after 17 years."

As the anticipation for more information builds with this revelation, it will be fantastic to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali's largest collaboration with brilliant performers Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen.