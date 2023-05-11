'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

Taking to her Instagram stories, the DIY fashionista and diva Urfi Javed has brutally slammed the renowned TV personality Ashneer Grover. Please scroll down to know what she said about the same.

At a recent store launch of ace Indian fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in Delhi, the self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed surprised netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices. This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable.

Urfi Javed has become India's number-one style icon and fashionista. Her quirky and unusual DIY outfits take social media by storm each time she steps out and about in the city.

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it.

Always loved for being fearless and bold in giving back savage replies and epic comebacks to her trolls and social media users, Urfi Javed recently took to her Instagram story and trolled TV personality Ashneer Grover for making fun and taking sly digs at her quirky fashion sense.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi Javed has posted a video clip. In the clip, Ashneer Grover makes fun of Urfi Javed's novel and uniquely distinctive fashion sense. Her caption for this Instagram story post reads, "@Ashneer.grover, next story me aapka core dikhate hai duniya ko."

In the following story, taking a sly dig at a well-known paparazzo account's story post about Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain, being in trouble, Urfi has written a cryptic caption that mentions, "Or inka 'core' hai 'crore' ka fraud karna. Tabhi toh ye celebrity hai."

