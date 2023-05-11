Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Taking to her Instagram stories, the DIY fashionista and diva Urfi Javed has brutally slammed the renowned TV personality Ashneer Grover. Please scroll down to know what she said about the same.

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 11, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

    At a recent store launch of ace Indian fashion designer Amit Aggarwal in Delhi, the self-made star and style icon Urfi Javed surprised netizens with her tasteful sartorial choices. This gesture also got many trolls thinking that Urfi is only exercising her right of freedom to wear what she wants to wear, which is commendable. 

    Urfi Javed has become India's number-one style icon and fashionista. Her quirky and unusual DIY outfits take social media by storm each time she steps out and about in the city.

    ALSO READ: 'Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra meri saasu': Style icon Urfi Javed takes sly dig at BJP leader

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personalities who elevates the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. 

    Always loved for being fearless and bold in giving back savage replies and epic comebacks to her trolls and social media users, Urfi Javed recently took to her Instagram story and trolled TV personality Ashneer Grover for making fun and taking sly digs at her quirky fashion sense. 

    Taking to her Instagram stories, Urfi Javed has posted a video clip. In the clip, Ashneer Grover makes fun of Urfi Javed's novel and uniquely distinctive fashion sense. Her caption for this Instagram story post reads, "@Ashneer.grover, next story me aapka core dikhate hai duniya ko."

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    In the following story, taking a sly dig at a well-known paparazzo account's story post about Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain, being in trouble, Urfi has written a cryptic caption that mentions, "Or inka 'core' hai 'crore' ka fraud karna. Tabhi toh ye celebrity hai."

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    ALSO READ: Style icon Urfi Javed gives clarification on her controversial 'Ranbir bhaad me jaye' remark

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 3:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud MSW

    Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours? vma

    Are Tom Cruise, Shakira new alleged 'IT' couple amid their ongoing relationship rumours?

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl ADC

    Netizens ask Sushmita Sen about Lalit Modi as she is back with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger vma

    Arnold trailer OUT: Witness adventurous journey of nuanced Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Recent Stories

    Google Bard is finally available in India Here is how you can access it gcw

    Google Bard is finally available in India; Here's how you can access it

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    Timeline of Shiv Sena-centric Maharashtra political crisis

    Top 7 street food to try in Kolkata MSW

    Top 7 street food to try in Kolkata

    IPL 2023: Has role of 'anchors' become outdated in T20 cricket? PBKS' Liam Livingstone shares view snt

    IPL 2023: Has role of 'anchors' become outdated in T20 cricket? PBKS' Liam Livingstone shares view

    Were satisfied CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis AJR

    'We're satisfied': CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis welcome SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon