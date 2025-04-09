"Invaluable": PM Modi highlights Jainism's role in shaping India's identity

Read Full Article

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted Jainism's invaluable role in shaping India's identity, emphasizing the nation's unwavering commitment to preserve this rich heritage.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, PM Modi pointed to its presence in India's cultural fabric, including its reflection in the newly inaugurated Parliament, which he described as the "temple of our democracy."

"The role of Jainism in strengthening the identity of India has been invaluable. Our commitment to preserve this precious heritage is visible everywhere, even in the new Parliament, the temple of our democracy," the Prime Minister said.

"As soon as you enter the Parliament building through the 'Shardul Dwar', you can see the 'Sammed Shikhar' in the 'Sthapatya' gallery. In the Lok Sabha, there is a statue of a Tirthankara. This statue was brought from Australia. There is also a remarkable painting of Lord Mahavir. On the wall of the South Building, all 24 Tirthankaras are depicted together," PM Modi highlighted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also emphasized the importance of Jain literature in shaping India's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage, calling it the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur."

"The literature of Jainism is the backbone of India's intellectual grandeur. Preserving this knowledge is our duty," he stated.

Classical language status to Prakrit and Pali

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's decision to grant Prakrit and Pali classical language status, two ancient Indian languages deeply intertwined with Jain and Buddhist traditions.

"That is why we have granted Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali," he said, underlining the cultural and scholarly significance of these languages.

PM Modi recalled his early spiritual exposure to Jain teachings.

"I was born in Gujarat, where the influence of Jainism is visible in every street. Since childhood, I have been in the company of Jain Acharyas," he said, adding that chanting the Navkar Mantra is a moment of deep reverence as "we bow to the Panch Parmeshthi."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, marking a significant spiritual and cultural event dedicated to the revered Jain chant.

The Navkar Mahamantra, also known as the Namokar Mantra, is a universal prayer revered in Jainism and recited for inner peace, spiritual upliftment, and non-violence.

Participating in the event alongside members of the Jain community and spiritual leaders, the Prime Minister led the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra and described the moment as spiritually energising and unifying.

The event was organised to celebrate the timeless teachings of Jain philosophy and to promote the values of inner peace, self-realisation, and harmony.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra Divas' event in the national capital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 'Vishwa Navkar Mahamantra' Day event organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) in Ahmedabad.

Religious scholars, Jain monks, dignitaries, and hundreds of followers came together to recite the ancient mantra venerated by the five supreme beings: Arihants, Siddhas, Acharyas, Upadhyayas, and Sadhus.

The event also highlighted the Jain philosophy's emphasis on nonviolence, truth, self-discipline, and inner transformation.PM Modi reiterated the importance of embracing such values in today's world to foster harmony and brotherhood across communities. (ANI)

