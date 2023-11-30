Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Bigg Boss 17' fame Navid Sole wishes to go on Temptation Island India with Shah Rukh Khan

    In an interview, Navid Sole mentioned that he likes the show 'Temptation Island India' and expressed his desire to go on the show with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Navid Sole, who was just ousted from the Bigg Boss house has been vocal about his desire to work in the Indian industry, claiming that the country is 'Bahut Aacha' and 'Bahut Sundar.' When asked about the shows he's been watching since leaving the Bigg Boss house, Navid mentions Temptation Island India as one of his favorites. He also expressed his desire to go on the show with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

    His statement

    Navid expresses his enthusiasm for the show, saying, "I think the show is incredible; it's all about finding love." You simply need to find that special someone, and then it's 'Bahut Bahut Aacha.' If given the opportunity, I would definitely bring Abhishek Kumar to the show. I actually care about him, and it would be fascinating to see how our connection develops. Abhishek is seductive and 'Bahut Sundar.' My far-fetched desire is also to attend the show with Shah Rukh Khan."

    When Navid Sole expressed his liking for Abhishek and Ankita

    The reality show star, whose father is Persian and mother is Italian, was born and raised in Rome. He talked about how he was drawn to Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande on the show. "Love sees no gender," he explained. I had feelings for both Abhishek and Ankita. Ankita is married, so I couldn't express my love for her, but I thought she was incredibly attractive and elegant. And I was also attracted to Abhishek, who was the only one who cried when I was evicted. We've decided to get together outside the house. Abhishek is a sensitive and attractive man."

    About 'Temptation Island India'

    Couples test the waters of singledom before deciding whether to remain faithful to their partners or succumb to temptation and embark on a whirlwind romance with new connections. The show is currently running on Jio Cinema. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
