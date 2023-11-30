Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season

In the last night's episode, Bigg Boss asked the Dimaag members if they wanted to spare Anurag Dobhal from being nominated and replace his name with one participant for the entire season.

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 17' is becoming more intriguing with each episode. The housemates were shocked in the most recent episode of the show when Dimaag members nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire season and saved Anurag Dobhal from the punishment that Bigg Boss gave. Vicky Jain was shown to be the mastermind behind the procedure, inciting Sana Raees Khan to vote against Neil Bhatt. Their decision disappointed the other housemates and Sana Raees Khan was dubbed 'Vicky ki chamchi' by Aishwarya Sharma.

The situation

During the process, Bigg Boss asked Dimaag members if they wanted to give Anurag Dobhal a second opportunity by not nominating him for the rest of the season. Vicky Jain initially states that he does not want to give Anurag another chance. Arun Mashettey and Sunny Arya, on the other hand, advised him to give Anurag Dobhal another chance.

Later, Bigg Boss asked the Dimaag members if they wanted to spare Anurag Dobhal from being nominated and replace his name with one participant for the entire season. Neil was nominated by Vicky. Arun and Sunny, on the other hand, nominated Sana Raees Khan. When Anurag questioned Sana about her decision, Vicky persuaded her to nominate Neil. Anurag voted against him as well.

The decision

Neil Bhatt is nominated for the entire season by the end of the process. Bigg Boss stated following the decision that Vicky Jain persuaded Dimaag members and nominated one of the most obedient candidates, Neil Bhatt, for the entire season. This decision created a raucous in the house where the other housemates questioned the Dimaag housemates as to why they saved someone who disrespects Bigg Boss and cribs about leaving the house.

Bigg Boss 17 update

In terms of Bigg Boss 17, the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be quite fascinating for all viewers. This weekend, Karan Johar will host the show. Fans are excited to see what happens in the following episodes of the show.