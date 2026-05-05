Actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has completely shaken up Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the 50-year-long hold of Dravidian parties and scripting new history.

The 2026 assembly election in Tamil Nadu is turning out to be a massive game-changer in the state's political history. With new political forces entering the fray and voter attitudes clearly shifting, the whole country is watching this election closely. The polls, held on April 23, 2026, saw a record-breaking 85.1% voter turnout—the highest in Tamil Nadu's history. This clearly shows that people are more politically aware and are looking for a big change.

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Challenging the traditional DMK and AIADMK alliances, actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as a powerful third front. In what can only be described as a huge political upset, TVK has registered a massive victory in the 2026 assembly elections. This has created a situation where, for the first time since 1967, a party other than the DMK or AIADMK might form the government. TVK, which contested 233 seats, has won in 107 of them.

However, the party still needs 118 seats for a clear majority. So, we'll have to wait and see if TVK forms a coalition or if MLAs from other parties will offer their support to Vijay. Meanwhile, Vijay himself has won from both constituencies he contested—Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. What's more, several first-time TVK candidates, including Vijay's friend Srikanth, his car driver's son Sabarinathan, and an auto driver named Vijay Thamu, have also won their seats. Now, let's take a look at the party-wise list of winning candidates in the table below.

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S.NoCandidatePartyConstituencyVotes
1.M HarishTVKAlandur112205
2.Siva V MeyyanathanDMKAlangudi64929
3.Paul Manoj Pandian DMKAlangulam69170
4.Esakki SubbiahAIADMKAmbasamudram65589
5.BalamuruganTVKAmbattur133339
6.VilwanathanDMKAmbur74102
7.VelazhaganAIADMKAnaikattu76302
8.MaharajanDMKAndipatti74324
9.RamkumarTVKAnna Nagar71375
10.Haribaskar AIADMKAnthiyur60042
11.KandirajTVKArakkonam73776
12.JayasudhaAIADMKArani76735
13.Mohamed FerwasTVKAranthangi73244
14.ElangoDMKAravakurichi70827
15.SukumarAIADMKArcot105608
16.RajendranAIADMKAriyalur95219
17.RamachandranDMKAruppukkottai65104
18.I PeriyasamyDMKAthoor106240
19.Jayasankaran AIADMKAttur80843
20.Ramesh KumarTVKAvadi180384
21.S KamaliTVKAvanashi84209
22.GovindarasanAIADMKBargur71240
23.KaruppananAIADMKBhavani75577
24.TamilselviTVKBhavanisagar72391
25.ArunmozhithevanAIADMKBhuvanagiri75707
26.O PanneerselvamDMKBodinayakanur85206
27.ThiyagarajanTVKChengalpattu137136
28.VeluDMKChengam87802
29.Udhayanidhi StalinDMKChepauk-Thiruvallikeni62992
30.Mukkur SubramanianAIADMKCheyyar86680
31.Thameem AnsariDMKChidambaram69739
32.SampathkumarTVKCoimbatore (North)92500
33.SenthilbalajiDMKCoimbatore (South)59724
34.Tharahai CuthbertCongressColachel66207
35.M RajuDMKCoonoor50470
36.RajkumarTVKCuddalore70856
37.JeganathmisraTVKCumbum85394
38.SathyabamaAIADMKDharapuram81100
39.Sowmiya AnbumaniPMKDharmapuri93713
40.RajasekarAIADMKCheyyur63809
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