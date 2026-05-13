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Sudarsan Pattnaik's Massive Sand Art For Vijay After TVK's 2026 Win Gets Thalapathy's Praise
Sudarsan Pattnaik created a large sand sculpture at Puri Beach to congratulate TVK chief Vijay after the party’s strong performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. The artwork showed Vijay’s portrait and the message 'Congratulations Vijay Anna'.
Vijay Receives Special Tribute From Sudarsan Pattnaik
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay received a special congratulatory tribute from well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The artist created a large sand sculpture in Vijay’s honour at Puri Beach in Odisha. The artwork was made after TVK’s strong performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The sand sculpture quickly went viral on social media. It featured a detailed portrait of Vijay, who is widely known by his fans as Thalapathy. The artwork also included TVK’s signature colours and a big message that read, “Congratulations VIJAY Anna!”
Pattnaik shared pictures of the sculpture online. In his post, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna! My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha.” The post gained wide attention and was shared by many users.
Vijay’s Response To The Tribute
Vijay responded warmly to the gesture. He thanked the sand artist on social media platform X. In his message, he wrote, “A huge thanks to legendary sand artist Thiru. @sudarsansand for this breathtaking creation! Your talent never fails to amaze. Deeply touched by this beautiful gesture.”
A huge thanks to legendary sand artist Thiru. @sudarsansand Avl. for this breathtaking creation! Your talent never fails to amaze. Deeply touched by this beautiful gesture. https://t.co/qD7zgoYlOb
— TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) May 12, 2026
Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna!. 💐
My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/q1w1qQRVr1
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 9, 2026
The artwork was shared on May 9, just one day before Vijay took oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The timing of the tribute made it even more talked about online.
On Tuesday, May 12, Vijay re-shared the artwork again. In his message, he repeated his thanks to Sudarsan Pattnaik and praised his talent. He once again said he was deeply touched by the kind gesture.
The sand sculpture showed Vijay’s portrait along with the words “Congratulations, Vijay Anna.” Many supporters praised the artwork and said it was a fitting tribute to his political journey.
TVK’s Performance In The 2026 Elections
The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked an important moment for Vijay and TVK. Polling for the 234-member Assembly was held on April 23. The results were announced on May 4.
In what many described as one of the biggest political surprises in recent years, TVK became the single-largest party. The party won 108 seats in its first election contest. This result drew strong attention across the state and country.
Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East victories
Vijay contested from two constituencies, Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. He won in both places. Although TVK did not reach the majority mark of 118 seats, the party later received enough support to form the government. This allowed Vijay to become the Chief Minister.
Supporters said the sand art was a symbol of this major political achievement. The tribute also reflected the public attention around Vijay’s move from cinema into politics.
Who Is Sudarsan Pattnaik?
Sudarsan Pattnaik is a world-famous sand artist based in Puri, Odisha. He is known internationally for his creative sand sculptures. Over the years, he has received several awards and honours for his work.
His art has been displayed at major places, including the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and New Delhi. Visitors have appreciated his detailed and meaningful creations. Pattnaik often uses his sand art to send social messages and celebrate important events.
His tribute to Vijay is one of his latest works that gained wide attention online.
The sand sculpture spread quickly across social media platforms. Many users shared the images and praised the design. Supporters of Vijay said the artwork was a proud moment for TVK.
The tribute came at a time when Vijay’s political journey was being widely discussed. His transition from a popular actor to a political leader has been closely followed. The sand art added to the celebrations after TVK’s strong electoral performance.
(With inputs from agencies)
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