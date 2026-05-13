Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay received a special congratulatory tribute from well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. The artist created a large sand sculpture in Vijay’s honour at Puri Beach in Odisha. The artwork was made after TVK’s strong performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The sand sculpture quickly went viral on social media. It featured a detailed portrait of Vijay, who is widely known by his fans as Thalapathy. The artwork also included TVK’s signature colours and a big message that read, “Congratulations VIJAY Anna!”

Pattnaik shared pictures of the sculpture online. In his post, he wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna! My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha.” The post gained wide attention and was shared by many users.