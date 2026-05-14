The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly election became a major moment in his career. Satheesan led the United Democratic Front (UDF) to a big victory. The alliance won 102 seats out of 140, giving it an absolute majority.

This result ended the ten-year rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The victory was described as a landslide win. It created strong political change in the state.

In addition to leading the alliance, Satheesan contested from Paravur for the sixth time. He won again with a margin of 20,600 votes. He received 78,658 votes, while the LDF candidate E. T. Taison received 58,058 votes.

This personal victory showed that he still had strong support in his constituency.

Selection as Chief Minister-elect

After the UDF’s big win, there was high suspense about the next Chief Minister. Within the Congress party, there were different views. Some leaders supported Satheesan, while others backed senior leaders such as K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The decision process involved discussions in New Delhi. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held meetings. Other leaders such as Deepa Dasmunsi, Ajay Maken, and Mukul Wasnik were also part of the talks.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting took place at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. In this meeting, Satheesan was formally elected as the leader of the CLP. This step made him the official Chief Minister-elect.

His selection ended days of internal discussion and uncertainty.