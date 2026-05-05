Actor-politician Vijay's TVK won 108 seats, just short of a majority. He visited memorials of Periyar and Ambedkar in a Dravidian outreach. Kamal Haasan reacted, stating elections are just one part of democratic politics.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay continued his political outreach on Tuesday by visiting prominent memorials of social reformers in Tamil Nadu, a day after securing a near majority in the state assembly. Vijay paid homage by garlanding the statues of social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, paying his respects as part of his ongoing public engagements. The gesture is being viewed in political circles as an attempt to align with the Dravidian and social justice ideological space.

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Kamal Haasan Reacts to Election Outcome

Meanwhile, reactions continued to emerge on social media following speculation around the political landscape in the state. In this context, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan reportedly shared a post on X, stating that electoral outcomes are only one part of democratic politics. In the post on X, Kamal Haasan referred to Stalin as someone who "is not one to exult in victory or wilt in defeat" and suggested that he "will fight again" and "win again." "In democratic politics, elections are but one part. My dear friend, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Mr. @mkstalin, is not one to exult in victory. Nor is he one to wilt in defeat. He will fight again. He will win again," he posted on X.

TVK Falls Short of Majority, Vijay to Meet Winners

Earlier today, Actor-politician Vijay and the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) arrived at the party headquarters in the state capital Chennai. Several senior TVK politicians, including General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna and others, also arrived at the party headquarters in Panaiyur.

TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly, but, however, falling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State. Vijay will hold a crucial meeting with the winning candidates today and decide on the next steps.

Security outside Vijay's residence in Nilankarai, as well as the party headquarters in Panaiyur in the city has been heightened. Huge crowds of supporters gathered to greet him as he arrived.

Meanwhile, a TVK supporter expressed happiness over the party's performance, calling the development a "much-needed" change. (ANI)