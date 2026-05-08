Actor-politician Vijay is set to become Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister after reportedly telling Governor RV Arlekar that TVK now has support from 118 MLAs, the majority mark in the Assembly. Sources said support from VCK, AMMK and an IUML MLA helped TVK reach the number. Vijay is expected to take oath tomorrow at 11 am.

Actor-politician Vijay is set to become the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after reportedly informing Governor RV Arlekar that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), now has the support of 118 MLAs, the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. Sources said hectic last-minute talks with the VCK, AMMK and an IUML MLA helped TVK secure the numbers needed to form the government. Vijay met the Governor for the third time on government formation and is expected to take oath tomorrow at 11 am.

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TVK had created history in last month’s Assembly election by winning 108 seats in its debut and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu politics.

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TVK supporters' protest outside Raj Bhavan

Several supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, demanding that Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invite party chief Vijay to form the government.

Police later detained and removed the protesters from the area.

The protest took place amid uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly election results led to a hung House.

TVK workers argued that Vijay should get the first chance to form the government because his party emerged as the single-largest party in the elections.

During the protest, a TVK worker identified as Suresh warned that larger protests could be organised if Vijay was not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister.

“If Vijay is not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister, further protests will be held in the future,” he said.

Prove majority: Governor to TVK

Governor Arlekar had invited Vijay to Lok Bhavan on Thursday for discussions on government formation. According to sources, the Governor told the TVK chief that the party had not yet established the required majority support in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Sources said the Governor asked Vijay to provide details of MLAs supporting TVK’s claim to form the government and sought clarity on whether the party had reached the majority mark.

A party or alliance needs the support of 118 MLAs to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

TVK's bid to gather support

After the elections produced a hung Assembly, TVK has been holding talks with several political parties to gather support.

Sources said the party currently has the backing of five Congress MLAs, taking its strength to 112 seats.

However, the alliance still remains six seats short of the majority mark.

The Governor’s decision not to immediately invite Vijay to form the government triggered strong reactions from TVK leaders and supporters. Some leaders accused Governor Arlekar of delaying the process and alleged that he was acting under pressure from the BJP.

They also claimed the constitutional process was being undermined. The Governor’s office has not responded publicly to the allegations

(With inputs from ANI)