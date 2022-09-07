Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)

Yuzvendra Chahal is fighting it out for India in the 2022 Asia Cup. While things are not going India's way, it seems things are not favouring Yuzvendra Chahal either, as his wife Dhanashree Verma has suffered a leg injury.

Team India is praying to stay in contention for the Asia Cup 2022 Final after suffering consecutive defeats in the Super 4 stage of the competition. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been India's most effective spinner in the tournament. However, it seems like he has suffered a setback in his personal life, as his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, has suffered a leg injury. It all happened while she was shooting a choreography video, where she apparently twisted her knee. As a result, she is now undergoing treatment and rehab for the same. Also, she has tried to inspire everyone with her recent video.

In the video Dhanashree shared, she is seen undergoing acupuncture therapy besides undergoing surgery at the hospital. She also tries hard to walk using a walker and return to normal. While it seems to be painful for now, she will be recovering gradually and soon, as she labelled herself as a 'champion'.

"I am a champion, and you're gonna hear me roar LOUDER THAN A LION 🦁🔥 Be strong enough to fight alone and wise enough to wait for your turn 🔥🤙🏻 Hard times will come & go but be aware of your surroundings and learn from every experience. Took me a while, but here I am ❤️‍🩹 PS. Be the person who breaks the cycle. 😎 #ifyouknowyouknow", Dhanshree captioned the video she shared.

The video garnered reactions and comments from other celebrities, including Neha Kakkar. However, Chahal was conspicuous by his absence on the thread, as there were no comments from him. Nevertheless, we at Asianet Newsable wish Dhanashree a speedy recovery.