'New Life Loading….' - Is all ok between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been married since 2020 and look like the perfect couple. However, the latter recently changed her name, while the former posted a cryptic message, confusing fans.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the most popular Indian cricketers of late due to his fun-loving and quirky nature. He is the most chilled-out lad in the Indian dressing room who loves cracking jokes in most instances. As for his personal life, he is married to Youtube choreographer and dancer Dhanashree Verma. The two had been dating since childhood before tying the knot in 2020. However, recently, Dhanashree dropped her Chahal surname, leaving the fans guessing. Furthermore, Chahal's cryptic social media post added fuel to the fire. Since then, fans have been worrying if everything is ok between the two, while many fear for the worst.

As for Chahal's cryptic post, it read, "New Life Loading….". While the timing of Dhanashree's name change and Chahal's post coincided, some fans are optimistic and expect good news from the couple. Many also believe Dhanashree could be pregnant with the couple's first child. Considering her recent social media post, she shared a couple of pictures of herself, while her post was captioned, "A princess will always turn her pain into power💥".

One of Dhanashree's fans even commented on the post, asking, "But, what kind of pain you have???" On the other hand, Chahal has not posted anything on social media since Independence Day, which happened to be on Monday. Thus, it would be interesting to see what this is all about when both reveal further details. Meanwhile, Chahal's next outing with Team India will be during the Asia Cup T20 2022, which gets underway on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).