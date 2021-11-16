  • Facebook
    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)

    Yuzvendra Chahal will be taking part in the upcoming T20Is against New Zealand from Wednesday. Meanwhile, to cheer him up, his wife Dhanashree Verma has shared some of her gorgeous images.

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma shares her breathtaking throwback images from IPL 2021 (Check out)
    Gurugram, First Published Nov 16, 2021, 7:28 PM IST
    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be on a mission as it joins Team India to take on New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series from Wednesday. Chahal is returning to the Indian side after missing out on the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where India was ousted in the Super 12 stage.

    Chahal has been rewarded for his performance in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL), as he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker after that pacer Harshal Patel, claiming 18 wickets in 15 innings at an economy of 7.05. Also, Harshal has earned his maiden India call-up in this series.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand in T20Is - A look at the big numbers

    Meanwhile, to cheer Chahal up, his dancer wife Dhanashree Verma has seemingly done something. She shared some of her beautiful images from RCB's IPL 2021 game at the Dubai International Stadium. She is seen wearing a back dress with white spots, as she captioned it, "L O A D I N G 🔜 💙".

    The picture has some significance, as it happened to be RCB's last game of the competition, where it lost to eventual runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Eliminator of the Playoffs. Earlier, Dhanshree had shared some similar pictures of the same and came up with a lengthy caption, where she applauded the RCB boys for their determination during the tournament.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Big shoes to fill for Tim Southee as Kane Williamson opts out of T20Is

    Meanwhile, Chahal also shared a picture of his training session on Monday. He was seen training with Harshal and fellow debutant pacer Avesh Khan, along with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

