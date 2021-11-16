India vs New Zealand in T20Is: A look at the big numbers

After an unsatisfactory outing in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, India and New Zealand clash against each other in three T20Is from Wednesday. Meanwhile, here are the crucial numbers between the two in the format.

India and New Zealand would go head-on in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series from Wednesday. Both are coming off an unsuccessful outing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As both teams look to renew their rivalry in this series, we present the crucial numbers between the two in this format.

Highest total: IND - 208/6 (Hamilton, 2019); NZ - 219/6 (Wellington, 2019)

Highest aggregate total: 420 (Hamilton, 2019)

Biggest win (by runs): IND - 53 runs (Delhi, 2017); NZ - 80 runs (Wellington, 2019)

Biggest win (by wickets): IND - 7 wickets (Auckland, 2019 & twice in 2020); NZ - 8 wickets (Dubai, 2021)

Biggest win (by balls): IND - 15 balls (Auckland, 2020); NZ - 33 balls (Dubai, 2021)

Batting

Most runs: IND - Rohit Sharma (352 runs); NZ - Colin Munro (426 runs)

Top score: IND - Rohit Sharma (80); NZ - Munro (109*)

Best average: IND - Manish Pandey (106.00); NZ - Brendon McCullum (130.50)

Best strike-rate: IND - Virender Swhwag (236.84); NZ - Daniel Vettori (300.00)

Best innings strike-rate: IND - Virender Swhwag (260.00); NZ - Jacob Oram (233.33)

Most 50-plus: IND - Rohit Sharma (4); NZ - Colin Munro (4)

Most sixes: IND - Rohit Sharma (17); NZ - Colin Munro (24)

Most innings sixes: IND - Suresh Raina (5); NZ - Colin Munro (7)

Most innings runs through boundaries: IND - Shikhar Dhawan (52); NZ - Colin Munro (70)

Most series runs: IND - KL Rahul (224 in 2019-20); NZ - Munro (178 in 2019-20)

Best partnership: IND - Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan (158); NZ - Martin Guptill & Colin Munro (105)

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowling

Most wickets: IND - Jasprit Bumrah (12); NZ - Ish Sodhi (19)

Best innings bowling: IND - Jasprit Bumrah (3/12); NZ - Mitchell Santner (4/11)

Best economy: IND - Sureah Raina (4.00); NZ - Jesse Ryder (4.16)

Best innings economy: IND - Jasprit Bumrah (3.00); NZ - Mitchell Santner (2.75)

Most four-plus wicket hauls: IND - None; NZ - Trent Boult, Daniel Vettori & Mitchell Santner (1 each)

Most series wickets: IND - Shardul Thakur (8 in 2019-20); NZ - Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett (6 each)

Wicketkeeping

Most dismissals: IND - MS Dhoni (9); NZ - Tim Seifert (7)

Most innings dismissals: IND - MS Dhoni (3), NZ - Luke Ronchi & Tom Latham (3 each)

Most series dismissals: IND - KL Rahul (4 in 2019-20); NZ - Tim Seifert (4 in 2019-20)

Fielding

Most catches: IND - Rohit Sharma (7); NZ - Tim Southee (11)

Most innings catches: IND - Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli (2 each); NZ - Mitchell Santner & Martin Guptill (3 each)

Most series catches: IND - Rohit Sharma (3); NZ - Tim Southee (6)