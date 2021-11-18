WWE fan Venkatesh Iyer makes a unique request to The 'Deadman' Undertaker; details here

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has revealed that he's been a huge WWE fan since his childhood days, particularly of WWE legend The Undertaker.

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who earned his maiden T20I cap from head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday (November 17) against New Zealand in Jaipur, became an overnight sensation following his sting with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The BCCI introduced this young gun to fans of the Men in Blue on its social media handles, where Iyer revealed the warm reception he received from skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Dravid.

That's not all. The 26-year-old also revealed that he has been a huge fan of the WWE since his childhood days, in particular WWE legend The Undertaker. Calling the 'Deadman' as one of his childhood heroes, Venkatesh Iyer made a special request via the video posted. He said: I really hope that Undertaker sees this video and sends me a signed WWE belt.

The Undertaker retired from 3 decades of in-ring action last year that broke hearts of millions of WWE fans. Since then we bet, not just Venkatesh Iyer, but fans of the Deadman would indeed be missing that eerie entry followed with The Undertaker's signature choke slams and tombstones.

IPL team Mumbai Indians' skipper, believe it or not, was one among them. Following the Phenom's retirement, Mumbai Indians posted a special tribute with a photograph of skipper Rohit Sharma posing with a custom-made WWE championship belt. The photograph was taken in 2017 when WWE COO and 14-time World Champion Triple H presented the Mumbai Indians with this special belt for their IPL victory that season. The tweet read: 30 legendary years. #ThankYouTaker #OneFamily.

Venkatesh Iyer's special request to The Undertaker is not the first time a cricketer has shown his fascination with the WWE Universe. One may recall that in January this year, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel made WWE fans nostalgic with a throwback video impersonating the Undertaker. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too revealed once that he is a big fan of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

While it remains to be seen if the Phenom will oblige to Venkatesh Iyer's request, fans of this all-rounder will really hope The Undertaker takes note.