WWE Superstar John Cena shares MS Dhoni's picture on Instagram, wins a million Indian hearts

John Cena has a special love for his Indian fans. To keep them engaged and draw their passion, he shared a picture of MS Dhoni on his official Instagram handle.

WWE Superstar John Cena remains a part-timer professional wrestler nowadays, owing to his commitments in Hollywood. Nonetheless, he remains one of the most fan popular pro-wrestlers even today, while his fan-following scales worldwide. He has a similar fan-following in India, while he loves India too.

He keeps his Indin fans engaged now and then, sharing pictures of some top Indian legends and celebrities. Recently, he shared the photo of legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Although he did not caption the image, his Indian fans were delighted at him highlighting the legend of Indian cricket.

The picture also had great significance, as in the photo, Dhoni is seen extending his hand for a handshake to an invisible person. Fans took the opportunity to imply that Dhoni was shaking hands with Cena himself, but none can see the latter, pointing to his famous catchphrase, "You can't see me."

Dhoni was recently the team mentor of the Indian side during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Indians did not fare well enough, as they were ousted in the Super 12 stage due to initial losses it suffered to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand. Dhoni is not the full-time mentor of the side, for now.

Meanwhile, Cena is a top-rated Hollywood superstar now, having performed in diverse top movies. The 16-time WWE World Champion last appeared at SummerSlam this year as a part of his promotion for his film, The Suicide Squad. Currently, he is working on a couple of films Project X-Traction and Argylle, while he would also be playing the role of DC comic character Peacemaker in the upcoming series of the same name.