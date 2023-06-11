Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final: Was Shubman Gill out or not out? Ponting shocks with 'correct decision' remark over Green's catch

    On Day 4 of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Shubman Gill was batting on 18 when he edged one off Scott Boland and the ball flew low to the left of Cameron Green at gully, who scooped it inches from the ground and immediately celebrated the dismissal.

    WTC Final ind vs aus Was Shubman Gill out or not out Ponting shocks with 'correct decision' remark over cameron Green's catch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting, a former captain of Australia, believes that the catch made by all-rounder Cameron Green to dismiss Indian opener Shubman Gill had the ball touching the ground at one point, but he praised the third umpire for making the "correct decision" on the fourth day of the World Test Championship final.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India robbed, scream fans after Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill sparks debate

    When Gill edged one off Scott Boland while still on 18, the ball fell low to the left of Green at gully, who scooped it up just inches off the ground and immediately celebrated the dismissal, rocking India early in the pursuit of 444 runs. While the Indian opener resisted, third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled in favour of the batter, prompting India's skipper Rohit Sharma to scream "no" in despair and cry "cheat, cheat" across The Oval's crowd.

    Ponting told the ICC, "When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn't sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen."

    "I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out. That must have been what the umpires' interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened," he added.

    While Green claimed to have taken the catch after the play ended, Gill vented his resentment on social media.

    Mohammed Shami, the star pacer for India, joined others who were unhappy with the choice, claiming that given it was a WTC final, the umpires ought to have taken more time to think it over.

    Ponting agreed with Justin Langer's assessment that there would be conflicting views on the choice.

    Also read: WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test

    "It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that. There will be a lot of talk about it I am sure and there will probably be more talk in India than in Australia, Everyone in India will think it is not out and everyone in Australia will think it is out," the Australian great said.

    "If it had have been given out on the field then I think the third umpire has to find conclusive evidence to overturn that decision and I don't think there would have been conclusive evidence," Ponting added.

    If the on-field umpires had given the TV umpire the not-out signal, the soft signal, which was eliminated from the playing conditions prior to the final, might have gone in India's advantage.

    The third umpire believed it was out even without the gentle indication, which is why I am stating that. In the end, I believe the right choice has probably been made.

    "I was happy for that soft signal to be taken out of the game...I think there was too many of those that seemed irrelevant," Ponting said.

    "Everyone will say now that without the soft signal it is going to what technology can see and technology can provide, but at the end of the day it is still the third umpire making the decision on what he can see," he added.

    Also read: When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Controversial catch decision sparks frustration for Shubman Gill and Indian fans

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India fightback despite 280-run deficit; Kohli and Rahane lead the charge osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India fightback despite 280-run deficit; Kohli and Rahane lead the charge

    WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test snt

    WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India robbed, scream fans after Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill sparks debate snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India robbed, scream fans after Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill sparks debate

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work osf

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work

    Recent Stories

    Who was Mangal Dhillon? Actor-director passes away due to cancer ADC

    Who was Mangal Dhillon? Actor-director passes away due to cancer

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi 'Mukhebhaat' ceremony: Baby dons Benarasi saree and gold necklace RBA

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi 'Mukhebhaat' ceremony: Baby dons Benarasi saree

    Realme 11 Pro Plus vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing features battery design price more under 30000 gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Which is a better smartphone for YOU under Rs 30,000?

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness' VT Balram Benny Behanan reactions anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness'

    football Revealed: What really happened to Kevin De Bruyne during Man City's Champions League win over Inter (WATCH) osf

    Revealed: What really happened to Kevin De Bruyne during Man City's Champions League win over Inter (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon