WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia's way as Team India need another 280 runs to win ultimate Test

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India, Australia had declared their second innings at 270 for 8 midway into the afternoon session after an unbeaten 66 from Alex Carey.

On what should be an exciting last day of the summit match, a focused Virat Kohli stands between Australia and the World Test Championship trophy as India needs another 280 runs to make history.

Ajinkya Rahane (20 not out) joined Virat Kohli in a 71-run fourth-wicket stand as India finished the fourth day on 164 for 3 in their pursuit of the world record chase of 444 at The Oval.

India was given a huge mark to reach, but lost Shubman Gill (18 off 19) to a disputed catch before captain Rohit Sharma (43 off 60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (27 off 47) caused their demise to make it 93 for three in the 31st over.

The biggest chase at The Oval is 263 runs, but Kohli and Rahane aren't having much trouble, and the batting doesn't seem too difficult on the penultimate day, so Indian supporters won't give up hope going into day five.

Even if the pitch's bounce is inconsistent, it played better than it did the first three days.

When playing the flick off the Australian pacers between mid-wicket and mid-on, Kohli displayed impeccable touch and exploited his powerful wrists. At the conclusion of the day's play, he leaned into a straight drive off Mitchell Starc after whipping Nathan Lyon (1/32) for a crisp on drive.

When facing the tough team of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland, the Indian openers Rohit and Gill got off to a quick start and didn't hesitate to go for it.

At the stroke of tea, Scott Boland managed to get one to bounce slightly longer than normal, and it sailed from the ball over Gill's bat's shoulder before being caught by a diving Cameron Green at gully.

Green took a screamer for the second time in the game, though the replay appeared to show that it was a close call because the ball was so close to the ground.

The majority of Rohit's runs came through pull-shots. When he hit Starc's second delivery of his debut innings for six over fine-leg, the enthusiastic Indian audience erupted.

In the 20th over, Lyon was introduced into the attack to break the partnership between Rohit and Pujara, and he succeeded.

Lyon threw a full pitch around Rohits' pads while bowling around the wicket, and the India captain attempted but failed to complete the sweep shot. Rohit unsuccessfully tried to review the leg before the call.

Pujara was the next to depart, but he made an out-of-character shot—a ramp shot off Cummins that didn't exist—and got left behind. Pujara's 47-ball effort included some assured strokes from him as well.

Rahane seems at ease in the middle despite not playing in Australia's second innings due to a bruised finger.

India took a few wickets in the opening session, but Australia kept going, reaching 201 for 6 at the break and extending their overall lead to 374 runs.

Australia struggled mightily to score 78 runs from the first session's 26 overs. The ground continued to pull many of tricks on the game's warmest morning, favouring seamers and spinners equally.

Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (41 off 126) in the third over of the day after starting the day at 123 for 4. The Australian batsman was unable to increase his total from the previous day because he edged a beautiful pitch from Umesh Yadav (2/32 in 12 overs), which pitched around the off-stump and nipped away.

Umesh and Shami opened the innings for India, searching for reverse swing in the dry and scorching conditions despite the fact that the ball was 44 overs old.

On Saturday, the batters were kept guessing by the ball's tendency to take off or skid through from a particular place on length from the pavilion end.

Green's right shoulder was struck by a ball that was sent off the spot by Mohammed Siraj, who has most frequently tormented the Australian hitters in the game.

After eight overs, Ravindra Jadeja was brought into the attack, and his strategy was very straightforward: cause the ball to turn sharply from outside the leg stump.

The plan was successful because Green took a large stride to play a forward defensive stroke, but the ball bounced somewhat more and hit the glove before continuing to smash the stumps.