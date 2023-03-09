WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had the best of starts to the competition, losing its opening three games. However, skipper Sophie Devine is content with the improvement shown by her side in every contest.

Notwithstanding their third loss on the trot, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and New Zealand batter Sophie Devine are confident that her side will be able to effect a turnaround in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). RCB lost to Gujarat Giants (GG) on Wednesday night. Chasing what Devine called an 'at par' score of 202 to win, RCB finished at 180/6 even though a fighting knock from the right-handed Devine, who played a predominantly sole hand in their chase while the other batters could not make a decisive dent.

RCB was guilty of facing far too many dot balls during its chase, including that they only hit a single six in the 14th over, which was hugely responsible for their defeat in a high-scoring contest. "Not because we did not win,' Devine told the media when asked if her side missed a trick by not clearing the boundary ropes enough.

"I think to pinpoint [a reason for loss] is tough, to nail it down to one thing, but probably our dot balls [were too many]. And it will happen sometimes. It would help if you credited the bowlers who bowled some excellent deliveries today. But still, we have shown how to get those dot balls to be even those singles. In games like this, you get back and look at every ball. Can I get a run there, or could we have pushed for two? It is disappointing, but I think we have improved from game to game," she added.

The 33-year-old New Zealand better said RCB was utterly aware of the fact that a high score of 190-200 is at the par score at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where short boundaries, flat pitches and quick outfield have resulted in the team leaking a total over 200 for the second time out of three matches that they have played so far.

"From playing the last three matches here, we know that 190-200 is a par score, and that is what we spoke about as a group. "I thought we did well with the ball in the powerplay, but we probably let them have too many runs in the middle overs, and then we did some great work at the back end. Unfortunately, it was all a little bit too much," she said.

"I thought our batting innings ebbed and flowed. There were times when we felt we were in control and ahead of the run rate, and there was a time when there were too many dot balls. Dot balls are usually crucial when chasing 210-11 or whatever target (202) was," she continued.

"Look, [it was] great spirit and fightback from the girls. We certainly are improving every game, which is a real positive, and I know that the first win is just around the corner," Devine added. Devine said she hoped to see more runs from her opening partnership with RCB captain Smriti Mandhana as the pair have provided strong starts in all three matches so far in the WPL.

She said, 'I would certainly like us to go deeper and score a few more runs. The great thing about this competition is that you can bat with world-class players, and Smriti is outstanding. She [targets] different areas obviously because she is left-handed. It makes a big difference and is a good combination at the top of the order.

"I know she wants to score more runs, I want to score more runs, and hopefully, we keep bouncing off each other, and a huge partnership is just around the corner," added Devine. England batter Sophia Dunkley, who gave GG a blistering start with a 28-ball 65, said the pitch was conducive for batting.

"I enjoyed it. I wanted to get out there and be positive, get off to a good start and get some momentum after a tough couple of games [for the team]. The ground is very high scoring, and defending when someone is in is tough. It was about trying not to let them free their arms because Sophie Devine and Heather Knight are potent hitters. They have an outstanding team and are always in the game. Our bowlers did well. Ashleigh Gardner was outstanding in the middle with three wickets," Dunkley concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)