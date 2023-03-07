Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: UP Warriorz's Grace Harris geared up for challenge against Delhi Capitals

    Grace Harris has already set the tempo with a scintillating 59 off 26 balls in UP Warriorz' win against Gujarat Giants at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 3:09 PM IST

    Grace Harris hopes to play her best game against the dangerous Delhi Capitals on Wednesday after setting the tone with a brilliant 59 off 26 balls in UP Warriorz' victory over Gujarat Giants.

    "The UP Warriorz have started brilliantly and our team morale is high currently. We want to keep this going and when we face the Delhi Capitals team, we want to put our best foot forward," Harris was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the franchise. 

    Execution of plans will be key, according to Harris, whose big-hitting has already struck a chord with Indian fans. 

    "It will be a tough match no doubt, as all the teams in the competition are formidable, but having said that we are prepared for all types of situations and as a team are confident in our abilities to execute our plans properly," Harris said. 

    Reflecting on the fantastic start to the tournament, she said, "Our first evening out under the lights was a fantastic one. It was quite a thrilling time." 

    "The UP Warriorz were in a spot of bother for a bit, but that we were able to pull through from there was a great thing for our team. We were extremely pumped up by the end of the night." 

    Harris put on an incredible partnership of 70 from just 26 deliveries with England's Sophie Ecclestone to close out the game in the last over the game. UP needed 44 off last 15 balls, but Harris said that at no point did she entertain thoughts of a defeat. 

    "At no point did we think that the chase was too far out and we were always sure about going for the win, no matter the situation. It's something that had been discussed in the team meetings as well," she added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
