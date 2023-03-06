Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: 'Trying to take it all in' - American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India

    WPL 2023: American pacer Tara Norris is playing for Delhi Capitals, as her Indian campaign got off to a winning start against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, she has opened up about her short Indian experience so far.

    WPL 2023: Trying to take it all in - Delhi Capitals DC American pacer Tara Norris opens up on her experience in India
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    The Delhi Capitals (DC) gained a dream start in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), registering a 60-run triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma produced an excellent opening partnership of 162 runs, helping their team post 223/2. And American pacer Tara Norris contributed her hand in the bowling department, with DC restricting RCB to 163/8 in its 20 overs.

    Uttering about its conquest, Lanning said, "It was a great start for us. It was good fun to bat with Shafali. She set the tone for the team. Everyone was excellent on the field as well. I also thought Tara was excellent. She bowled on the stumps and was very effective."

    ALSO READ: Inspirational story of Simran Skaikh's journey from Dharavi streets to WPL

    Norris, who produced figures of 5/29, communicated, "Meg and Shafali batted well. It helped to have runs on the board. I tried to bowl on the stumps as much as I could. I was pretty nervous as we were playing on a high-scoring pitch. I just tried to keep it as simple as possible."

    The American spear-gun has also been amused with a noted Punjabi song in the DC camp, "There's a song called Tunak Tunak. The song has my name in it, and it's a very nice song [laughs]. It's been fantastic to be in India. The girls have been amazing. I am just trying to take it all in."

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'BORN TO LOSE' - FANS TROLL RCB AS SHAFALI, LANNING'S GLORIOUS STAND GUIDES DC TO 60-RUN TRIUMPH

    On Tuesday, the DC will be up against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in its subsequent contest at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. When asked about its following challenge, Lanning spoke, "It'll be a great game. All the teams have amazing players. We don't have much time before our next game. But, it's great that the games are rolling in quickly because we want to be playing."

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
