Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah and Deepti produce heroics as India crushes UAE by 104 runs

    India hammered UAE by 104 runs in the former's third 2022 Women's Asia Cup game. With this win, the Women in Blue have climbed atop the points table, inching closer to the semis berth.

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma produce heroics as India crushes UAE United Arab Emirates by 104 runs-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Jemimah Rodrigues was at her unfeeling best, plundering an unbeaten 75 off 45 deliveries. India outclassed an inexperienced United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 104 runs in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (64 off 49) contributed 128 runs in 13.3 overs after UAE briefly sent some shudders down the Indians' backbone, reducing the tournament choices to 20/3 within the fifth over. However, the difference in class between the two sides became more noticeable, with India posting a problematic 178/5 in 20 overs. The UAE side, which retains 11 players of Indian origin, did not bother being competitive in its chase, finishing the 20 overs at 74/4.

    India has now won its three opening games and is firmly on course to hold a semi-final berth, although the big contests against Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to happen. While Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana and an out-of-form Shafali Verma were back in the dug-out fast, Jemimah and Deepti steadied the ship till the 12th. They upped the ante towards the closure of the innings when the UAE bowlers struggled to control the run flow.

    ALSO READ: IRANI TROPHY 2022-23 - KULDEEP SEN'S FIFER ENSURES TITLE RETENTION FOR REST OF INDIA

    While Jemimah hit 11 fours, Deepti had five fours and a couple of sixes, including a slog-swept behind '45' off a medium pacer. Jemimah had a couple of prevalent scoring zones -- one in the angle between square leg and deep mid-wicket and the other between the cover and extra cover.

    The UAE skipper used eight bowlers, but the final six overs were complete havoc, with 72 runs being leaked. While chasing, the mood of the UAE batters was ultra-defensive, and they were keener on not losing wickets after being reduced to 5/3 by the second over.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PREDICTION, WHERE TO WATCH AND MORE

    Kavisha Egodage (unbeaten 30 off 54) and Khushi Sharma (29 off 50) were engaged in a 59-run stand, where all they did was bypass getting dismissed. Undoubtedly, India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was pleasured as a force following the victory. "Jemi and Deepti batted brilliantly for their 100-run partnership to get us back in the game," Mandhana said after the success.

    "They [UAE] batted well, there was one dropped catch, but they batted well not to give their wickets away. We had plans for our bowlers to get some practice and are happy with what we managed. We wanted all our batters to have a hit," concluded Mandhana.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India against Saurashtra-ayh

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen's fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Kohli, Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes

    Recent Stories

    Want to play 4K videos on YouTube Then you should be a premium subscriber details here gcw

    Want to play 4K videos on YouTube? Then, you should be a premium subscriber

    Adipurushs Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi sur

    Adipurush's Lord Ram AKA Prabhas to do Ravana Dahan in Delhi

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India against Saurashtra-ayh

    Irani Trophy 2022-23: Kuldeep Sen's fifer ensures title retention for Rest of India

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year - adt

    World Teachers' Day 2022: Know significance, history, theme of this year

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled only 333 units manufactured gcw

    Audi R8 V10 GT RWD limited edition supercar unveiled, only 333 units manufactured

    Recent Videos

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon