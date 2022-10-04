Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    On Tuesday, India and South Africa will clash in the final Indore T20I. The hosts have won the series and would aim for a clean sweep. Here are the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, probable XI, where to watch and more.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    Team India scripted history, winning a home Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa for the first time. Possessing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, it plays the third and final T20I against the side at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The Indians would be desperate to win this tie and make it a clean sweep over the South Africans for the first time. Also, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia on October 16, the Men in Blue would not allow themselves to disrupt the winning momentum in their final T20I clash before the mega event. Ahead of the same, we present the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, probable XI, where to watch and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.
    SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Miller (vc) and Yadav (c)
    Rohit is a no-brainer here as an opener, given that Rahul has been rested, while Yadav will be in a fiery mood at number four, whereas Miller, too, will go all guns blazing in the middle order. While Yadav's lethal approach makes him the skipper, Miller's reliability makes him his deputy.

    Wicketkeeper: De Kock
    He is the man in better form compared to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, making him the perfect opening partner for Rohit.

    ALSO READ: 'Gutted that I won't be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Jasprit Bumrah

    All-rounders: Axar and Markram
    While Axar has been nailing it with his leg-spins, he can also be reliable with the bat, whereas Markram has been dangerous with the bat, especially as a finisher.

    Bowlers: Chahar, Harshal, Maharaj, Rabada and Arshdeep
    Maharaj has been the only spinner to impact the Proteas and is likely to continue with his form. The remaining four have been highly effective with their pace and will make another influence in this tie.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, INDORE T20I - KOHLI, RAHUL RESTED; INDIA PONDERS ON DEATH BOWLING WOES

    Match details
    Date and day:     October 4, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
    Time: 7.00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with a psychological edge

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Nitin Menon - The only Indian umpire for showcase event

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here drb

    Urvashi Rautela gives a flying kiss to Rishabh Pant on his birthday? watch the video here

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore/3rd T20I preview: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Kohli, Rahul rested; India ponders on death bowling woes

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Injured Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Indian squad; social media upset

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sabbhineni Meghana's 69 ensures comfortable win for India over Malaysia

    Recent Stories

    Prabhas starrer Adipurush lands in trouble MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser drb

    Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in trouble; MP Minister warns Om Raut over teaser

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Centre tweaks rules to expand FM radio reach to Tier-III cities

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process commences; know steps to register, details on PIN purchasing here - adt

    Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration commences; know how to register, details on PIN purchasing here

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants covers body using painted glass drb

    Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here - gps

    Bikers colliding into a moving truck shows why one should carefully open car's door; watch video here

    Recent Videos

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 playoffs: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals-ayh

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Video Icon
    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon