IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

On Tuesday, India and South Africa will clash in the final Indore T20I. The hosts have won the series and would aim for a clean sweep. Here are the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, probable XI, where to watch and more.

Team India scripted history, winning a home Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa for the first time. Possessing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, it plays the third and final T20I against the side at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The Indians would be desperate to win this tie and make it a clean sweep over the South Africans for the first time. Also, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia on October 16, the Men in Blue would not allow themselves to disrupt the winning momentum in their final T20I clash before the mega event. Ahead of the same, we present the best fantasy XI picks, predictions, probable XI, where to watch and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

SA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit, Miller (vc) and Yadav (c)

Rohit is a no-brainer here as an opener, given that Rahul has been rested, while Yadav will be in a fiery mood at number four, whereas Miller, too, will go all guns blazing in the middle order. While Yadav's lethal approach makes him the skipper, Miller's reliability makes him his deputy.

Wicketkeeper: De Kock

He is the man in better form compared to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, making him the perfect opening partner for Rohit.

All-rounders: Axar and Markram

While Axar has been nailing it with his leg-spins, he can also be reliable with the bat, whereas Markram has been dangerous with the bat, especially as a finisher.

Bowlers: Chahar, Harshal, Maharaj, Rabada and Arshdeep

Maharaj has been the only spinner to impact the Proteas and is likely to continue with his form. The remaining four have been highly effective with their pace and will make another influence in this tie.

Match details

Date and day: October 4, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Time: 7.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: India wins with a psychological edge