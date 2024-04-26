Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arti Singh-Deepak Chauhan's wedding: Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Kapil Sharma and others attend the ceremony

    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    On Thursday, April 25, actress Arti Singh got married to businessman Deepak Chauhan in Mumbai.

    The wedding ceremony was held in the ISKCON temple and was a small and modest ceremony with only family members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah, and a few close friends present.

    For the Big Day, Arti chose a classic red lehenga for her wedding, and Dipak matched her with a white sherwani. 

    Krushna Abhishek

    For his sister's wedding, Krushna Abhishek wore a white sherwani while his wife twinned with him in a white saree. 

    Govinda

    Govinda attended his niece's wedding after ending a long 8-year fight with Krushna Abhishek. He wore a black suit. 

    Kapil Sharma

    Kapil Sharma came along with his show 'The Great Kapil Sharma' cast and stole the limelight as he wore a white attire. 

    Tusshar Kapoor

    Tusshar Kapoor who makes rare public appearances, attended Arti Singh's wedding in a brown t-shirt and blue suit.

    Shefali Jariwala

    Shefali Jariwala looked elegant as she was draped in a cream saree that came with multi-colored working on it. She posed with her husband. 

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover

    Bipasha Basu wore a gorgeous pink suit-lehenga while Karan Singh Grover looked dapper in a white long suit and pants. 

    Paras Chhabra, Vishal

    Arti's 'Bigg Boss 13' mates Paras Chhabra and Vishal also attended her wedding and looked classy as they posed for the paps.

    Anu Malik

    Singer Anu Malik who shares a close bond with Arti and Krushna Abhishek, opted for an all-black attire. 

