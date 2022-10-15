Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: India crushes Sri Lanka in a one-sided encounter, Twitter rejoices

    India is the Asian champion for the seventh time. In the 2022 Women's Asia Cup Final, it crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in one of the most one-sided Finals in the competition's history. As a result, India remains the undisputed leader of the tournament.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    In what turned out to be one of the most one-sided cricketing Finals ever, India hammered Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. As a result of this victory, India has become the Asia champion for the record-extending seventh time. At the same time, it was Lanka's fifth loss in the final in as many appearances, and all of them have come against the same side. As a result, the Twitter world rejoiced and was jubilant following the dominant show by Women in Blue, asserting their Asia supremacy.

    Winning the toss, Sri Lanka opted to bat. However, the Indian bowlers were ruthless from the word 'go'. It lost half of its side for just 16 by the sixth over of the Powerplay (PP). They could hardly build any partnerships except for the final wicket when Inoka Ranaweera (18*) and Achini Kulasuriya (6*) added a 21-run stand, as Lanka managed 65/9. The other Lankan batter to enter double figures was Oshadi Ranasinghe (13), while for India, pacer Renuka Singh claimed three and was the most economical of all.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'WE WILL MISS JASPRIT BUMRAH' - ROHIT SHARMA

    In reply, the openers Shafali Verma (5) and Smriti Mandhana (51) produced a 32-run partnership, nearly sealing India's triumph in the tie. While the former fell in the fourth over of the PP, Jemimah Rodrigues (2) departed in the subsequent over three runs later. Nonetheless, Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11) saw the chase through, as the former struck her half-century, with the Women in Blue getting the job done by eight wickets by the ninth.
    Brief scores: SL 65/9 (Ranaweera- 18*; Renuka- 3/5) lost to IND 71/2 in 8.3 overs (Mandhana- 51; Ranaweera- 1/17) by eight wickets.

