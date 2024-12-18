BREAKING: Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from International cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18, 2024. With 537 Test wickets and 765 across all formats, Ashwin leaves behind a remarkable legacy, including being the leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship history.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 11:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin, one of India's greatest spin bowlers, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year-old decided after the conclusion of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Brisbane on December 18, Wednesday.

Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of a glorious career, spanning over a decade and a half. He has left an indelible mark on the game, emerging as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket, particularly in Test matches. With a remarkable 537 wickets in 106 Tests, Ashwin now ranks behind only Anil Kumble, who claimed 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Australia defeats India by 10 wickets; series level at 1-1

The spinner’s remarkable career began on November 6, 2011, when he made his Test debut against the West Indies in Delhi. Over the years, Ashwin played 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, taking 765 wickets across all formats. His impact in Test cricket is especially significant, with 195 wickets in 41 World Test Championship (WTC) matches, the most by any player in the tournament's history.

Ashwin’s record in WTC

Ashwin finished his international career as the leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship history. His 195 wickets in 41 WTC matches are the most by any bowler, a testament to his consistency and skill on the field.

In addition to his 537 Test wickets, Ashwin also achieved substantial success in limited-overs cricket. He took 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is, making him a versatile and dependable bowler for India in all formats.

The moment of Ashwin’s retirement was marked by a heartfelt gesture in the dressing room after the third Test in Brisbane. Cameras captured Indian captain Virat Kohli hugging Ashwin, a moment that seemed emotional and intimate. Ashwin was visibly moved, prompting fans and experts to speculate that this was a farewell moment for the legendary spinner.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What lies ahead for Indian spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja in remainder of the series?

Ashwin’s legacy

Ravichandran Ashwin’s career is defined by his remarkable performances and unmatched records. Apart from his wicket-taking abilities, he was also a valuable all-rounder for India, scoring 3503 runs in Tests, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries. He joins an elite group of all-rounders with more than 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin was also known for his consistency and fast rise in the international cricket scene. He was the fastest Indian bowler to reach 300 Test wickets and the second-fastest globally to 400 wickets. His peak years came during the 2016-17 home season, where he delivered several match-winning performances. He picked up 27 wickets in a three-match series against New Zealand, 28 wickets in five Tests against England, and continued his brilliance against Australia and Bangladesh, securing a place as one of the world’s premier spinners.

Ashwin’s career has been filled with memorable moments, including his critical role in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, where he played a supporting role. However, it was in the 2015 World Cup that Ashwin truly shone, taking 13 wickets in eight matches and helping India reach the semifinals. His standout performance in the 2014 T20 World Cup, where he took 4 for 11 against Australia, further cemented his status as a world-class bowler.

