Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What lies ahead for Indian spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja in remainder of the series?

Ravichandran Ashwin's chances of playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are slim, with Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja favoured as spinners due to recent form and conditions.

The future of Ravichandran Ashwin in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is becoming increasingly uncertain, with selectors and team management leaning towards Washington Sundar as the preferred spinning option for India in Australia. Despite being a stalwart of India's Test bowling attack with 536 wickets, the 38-year-old Ashwin’s chances of featuring in the current series appear slim unless the remaining pitches dramatically favor spin. Also read: IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Pujara backs Bumrah as long-term captain candidate for India, calls him 'team man'

Ashwin’s exclusion seems imminent as the Australian tracks have thus far offered substantial assistance to seamers. The ongoing series has been dominated by fast bowlers, with the pitches in Perth and elsewhere proving difficult for spinners to make an impact. Ashwin’s lack of significant recent form in Australian conditions has also worked against him, with his last notable performance coming during the 2021 Adelaide Day/Night Test where he took 4/55. Since then, his performances, including a modest showing in the home series against New Zealand, have failed to convince the team management to select him over younger options like Sundar.

Former selector Devang Gandhi, who served from 2016-2021, emphasized that the current Indian team management under Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir is focusing more on present form and confidence rather than past records. "I do feel that current form has been taken into consideration. The Indian team management wanted to go in with a team that had confidence and not exactly looking at the past records. Washy bowled well against New Zealand and is a reliable lower middle-order batter. So it does make sense," he told PTI news agency.

Washington Sundar, who impressed during the recent New Zealand series, is expected to keep his place as a reliable lower-order batter and steady bowler. Sundar’s ability to extract bounce and zip from the Australian pitches has seen him rise in the pecking order ahead of Ashwin. His recent performances, including his contribution with the bat, make him a more viable option in Australia’s demanding conditions. Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also backed Sundar’s rise, suggesting that the 24-year-old is ready to step up and take on the mantle from Ashwin in the coming years. "Washington had showed during the New Zealand series that he is ready to take over the mantle from Ashwin in coming days," he said.

While Ashwin’s age and diminishing zip off the surface are concerns, Harbhajan dismissed age as a key factor, noting that 38 is not too old for a cricketer to be considered for selection. However, the reality is that Ashwin has not managed to pick up a single five-wicket haul in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, with his best bowling figures standing at 4/55 in Australia. In contrast, his spin partner, Ravindra Jadeja, has fared better with a higher batting average and a solitary five-wicket haul in these countries.

The selectors are expected to favour Jadeja over Ashwin in Australia, especially with Jadeja's superior batting credentials and recent performances. With Sundar in line for a spot as the second spinner, Ashwin’s role seems limited unless there is an injury or a significant change in conditions. Also read: IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Head calls Bumrah one of the greatest pacers, will tell grandkids about facing him

If the pitch in Sydney, one of the remaining venues for the series, proves more conducive to spin, Ashwin might get a chance to feature, but even then, Jadeja remains the likely choice over him. Unless there is a dramatic shift in conditions or form, it appears that Ravichandran Ashwin’s chances of featuring in the current Border-Gavaskar Trophy are slim, with Sundar and Jadeja preferred ahead of the experienced off-spinner.

