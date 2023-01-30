Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a World Cup-winning pacer

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India is the event's inaugural edition champion. One of the Indian stars of the tournament is Titas Sadhu, formerly a sprinter and a swimmer, and she can now call herself a World Champion in cricket.

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup-winning pacer-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Cricket happened by fluke for the country's latest pace sensation Titas Sadhu, who dished out match-winning figures of 4-0-6-2 as India shot out England for 68 on the way to lifting the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Following in her father's footsteps -- a state-level athlete -- Titas started her journey into sports as a sprinter and switched to swimming and table tennis. But, one fine day, the multi-talented girl kept scores for her ancestral cricket club, Rajendra Smriti Sangha, near Hooghly's Mohsin College in Chinsurah, about 50km north of Kolkata. It was then and there that she fell in love with cricket. Extremely good with numbers, Titas scored 93 per cent marks in her Madhyamik exams. She continued keeping scores for her team.

    One fine morning, when her club side fell short of a net bowler, they called up Titas. Since then, she has never looked back, even dropping out of school to pursue the sport. The Bengal team's bowling coach Shib Shankar Paul, who was in charge of the senior women's side in 2016-17, recollects the day Titas's childhood coach Priyankar Mukherjee brought her to him.

    ALSO READ: 'HAPPY THAT MY DAUGHTER IS A PART OF THAT WIN' - PARSHAVI CHOPRA'S FATHER ON INDW U-19 T20WC TRIUMPH

    "Her childhood coach Priyankar Mukherjee insisted I look at the promising player. She indeed was [talented]. She is about five-feet-eight-inches tall and well-built, so she could bowl at a good pace. But, what impressed me most was the swing and bounce she could bounce," Paul told PTI on Sunday.

    Her exploits with the ball were on display at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday when the right-arm pacer rattled Seren Smale's middle stump with a delivery that came back in sharply. She joined the Bengal camp, but it took a bit of effort on Paul's part to get her into the senior team. Titas got her first break for the state at the senior level before representing the national U-19 side.

    ALSO READ: ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 - India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    Paul said Titas had a bright future and she could become a fine pace-bowling allrounder for India. "She is [also] a natural big hitter and can effortlessly smash sixes," Paul added. Former Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya remembers giving Titas a chance in the state's senior team.

    "It's great to see someone we backed perform on the biggest stage. We had identified her through our grassroots programme, and she has lived up to our expectations. I'm sure she has a great future. With Richa Ghosh and Titas in the team, it shows the strong supply chain from Bengal and is encouraging ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction," said Dalmiya.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller; netizens gladdened

    Titas's exploits in South Africa were grandly celebrated in Chinsurah. A festive atmosphere prevailed on Sunday, with folks tuning in to their mobile phones to catch up on the U-19 World Cup final on streaming apps. "Please call me after the match presentation. I want to see her receive the Player-of-the-Match award," her childhood coach Mukherjee pleaded.

    "She is brilliant and has a great grasping power, something that has stood out. Extremely hardworking, she could manage both her studies and cricket well. Having started as a sprinter, she's extremely fit and has it in her to take [her cricket] to the next level," Mukherjee added.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23: 'INDIAN SIDE IS POWERFUL; ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO DEFEAT IN HOME CONDITIONS' - IAN CHAPPELL

    Hailing from a well-to-do family, finances were never a problem for Titas, and her father was always there to support her. "She did all the hard work. I just guided her. Imagine running 22km a week, irrespective of the weather. She has many such performances for Bengal and was their leading wicket-taker last season. We knew she had it in her, and finally, she showed it today," said her father, Ranadeep.

    Having registered for the upcoming WPL auction, it will be busy days ahead, and her father is still determining when she will get to sit for her Class 12 exams. "For the last two years, she has not appeared for exams. It would not be easy to make it this time, too, unless they make a special case for her. We are not sure whether she will be able to pursue her studies," Ranadeep signed off.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller against New Zealand; netizens gladdened-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller; netizens gladdened

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India decimates England by 7 wickets, supporters delighted-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: Still no Prithvi Shaw as India asked to field first by New Zealand; Yuzvendra Chahal comes in-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions - Ian Chappell-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions' - Ian Chappell

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow.2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra has a gala time with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba at the starry weekend bash vma

    Priyanka Chopra has gala time with Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba at the starry weekend bash

    Happy that my daughter is a part of that win - Parshavi Chopra father on India Womens U-19 T20 World Cup triumph-ayh

    'Happy that my daughter is a part of that win' - Parshavi Chopra's father on INDW U-19 T20WC triumph

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan posters vandalized as mobs oppose outside a theatre in Mira Road - REPORT

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan posters vandalized as mobs oppose outside a theatre in Mira Road - REPORT

    Ahmedabad bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why AJR

    Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur; here's why

    Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism

    'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism...' Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon