A pumped-up Australia is in command in the third Ashes Test after dismantling England’s batting on Day 2. England ended 213/8, trailing by 158, with Ben Stokes unbeaten on 45. Leading 2-0, Australia edges closer to retaining the urn.

A pumped-up Australia ripped through England's fragile batting on Thursday to leave the tourists staring down the barrel of a third Test defeat with their Ashes campaign on the brink, barring a miracle.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At stumps on a sweltering day two, the visitors had ground to 213-8, trailing by 158 after Australia added 45 to their overnight 326-8 as temperatures soared to 40 Celsius.

Stokes' Battle Cramps to Push England

A gutsy Ben Stokes was a weary not out 45 after facing a marathon 151 balls in searing heat with Jofra Archer on 30 in a Test England must win and on a pitch ideal for batting.

"He's worn out as you can imagine," said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick of Stokes.

"Lots of cramping, he's struggling to get the fluids in. He's struggling to get the carbohydrates in as he says he feels pretty sick.

"He's pretty broken in there at the moment."

The captain's mood was not helped by another suspect decision by the Snicko technology, but at least his brave knock -- including a blow to the helmet off Mitchell Starc -- helped his side avoid the follow-on.

Australia on the Brink of Retaining Urn

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumpings in Perth and Brisbane.

Opening pair Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley saw off the early overs from Starc and Pat Cummins.

But it was a mirage with England losing three wickets for five runs in a 15-ball blitz, the latest chapter in a familiar tale.

Cummins first tempted an edge from Crawley, on nine, to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the Australian skipper's first Test since July after lower back issues.

Nathan Lyon Makes Comeback in Style

Then in a stroke of genius, he brought on spin king Nathan Lyon, who was controversially left out for the pink-ball second Test at the Gabba.

Lyon grabbed two wickets in a sensational opening over with a hapless Ollie Pope (3) flicking to Josh Inglis at midwicket before he bowled Duckett for 29.

"Nice to contribute and finally get into the series," said Lyon, who admitted being "filthy" at being dropped for the second Test.

"I just had to bowl good balls and do the basics well," added Lyon, whose 564th Test wicket moved him past fellow Australian Glenn McGrath and into sixth on the all-time list.

"There's no secret to what I do, just bowl in the right areas.

"(For) our fast bowlers to get them eight down in 68 overs is a pretty big effort."

Joe Root edged Scott Boland to Carey but a review showed it did not carry.

Root Falls Victim to Cummins' Bowling for 12th Time

England's most experienced player failed to capitalise and was gone in the third over after lunch to Cummins, with Carey collecting another edge.

It was the 12th time Cummins has dismissed Root -- more than any other bowler.

With the Ashes on the line, Stokes showed what he called "a bit of dog" and he barely flinched when a Starc bouncer thudded into the back of his helmet.

But he lost a succession of partners, the first when Cameron Green removed Harry Brook, again caught by Carey.

Another Snicko Controversy Adds Drama

Jamie Smith departed for 22 when Carey took what Australia claimed was a faint bottom edge off Cummins.

Snicko showed a small spike despite a gap between bat and ball, with Stokes shaking his head in disbelief as Smith trudged off.

Carey;s day one century on his home ground had been shrouded in controversy over a Snicko error when he was on 72 and given not out.

England failed to have the decision overturned on review with replays showing a noise spike well before the ball reached his bat.

Carey later conceded he likely edged the delivery from Josh Tongue and the technology operator admitted to an error.

Australia Boss Slams Snicko Technology

"In my view it's not good enough," Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg said of the technology before play started on Thursday.

"We're hoping to get some answers so we can be assured it won't happen again."

Scott Boland quickly removed Will Jacks (6) and Brydon Carse (0) before Archer dug in with Stokes to see out the day.

Earlier Starc plundered five quick fours before being bowled by Archer for 54.

Lyon and Boland then piled on the pain in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw for nine by Archer, who ended with 5-53 as Australia posted 371.