Punjab Kings released Josh Inglis ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as he’ll miss most of the season due to marriage. PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia called his 45-minute-before-deadline notice ‘unprofessional’. Lucknow Super Giants bought him for ₹8.6 crore.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis was part of the Punjab Kings before he was released from the squad ahead of the recently concluded IPL 2026 Auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. Inglis played a crucial role in helping PBKS reach their first IPL final in 11 years before losing to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Inglis had a good run of form in his debut IPL season this year, amassing 278 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.89 in 11 matches. However, during the retentions and releases, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter’s name was missing in the list of players retained by Punjab Kings, leaving the fans and analysts surprised, given that he was one of the standout performers for PBKS in the IPL 2025 season and had shown his consistency with the bat and occasionally behind the stumps, making his unexpected release a contentious decision.

However, the head coach, Ricky Ponting, confirmed that Inglis would not be available for the entire season due to his marriage, which coincides with the IPL 2026. After being released by PBKS, Josh Inglis entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore and was eventually bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping INR 8.6 crore, despite uncertainty over his availability for the entire season.

‘We Didn’t Really Let Go of Josh’

The PBKS’ release of Josh Inglis was due to his unavailability for the entire IPL 2026 season due to marriage. However, there is a new twist to the story. Speaking to Sportstar, PBKS co-owner Ness Wadia stated that the franchise’s management did not want to release Inglis from the squad, given that he was the team for a while and played a crucial role in helping the side reach the final in the last IPL season.

However, the PBKS was informed by the Australian wicketkeeper-batter only about 45 minutes before the retention deadline about his limited availability for the next IPL season due to his wedding plans, which Wadia called it ‘unprofessional’ from him.

“We didn’t really let go of Josh. I mean, Josh unfortunately, sadly, only told us at the last minute, which was not very fair given that he had been with us for a while," Ness Wadia said.

“I think everyone knew when the retention was coming, and we were informed by him 45 minutes before the deadline that he was getting married and needed time to relax and recuperate. He said he was going to be available only for a couple of weeks (three games).

“We told him he should have informed us earlier. I don’t think it was very professional of him. I don’t think it is very professional of anyone if they know there is a deadline. You can’t call someone 45 minutes before and say. “Hey, I’m not coming," especially when he knew that we were retaining him," he added.

Josh Inglis was bought by the Punjab Kings for INR 2.6 crore in the previous Mega IPL Auction. However, in the recently concluded mini-auction, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter received higher received a higher bid of INR 8.6 crore from the Lucknow Super Giants, despite uncertainty over his full-season availability, highlighting his value and demand in the IPL.

Wadia Unhappy with Inglis’s Unprofessionalism

Further speaking on the matter, Ness Wadia was unhappy with Josh Inglis’s unprofessionalism, but wished him for luck and remain to see whether the Australian cricketer would be available for the entire season or not.

“But I wish him all the best. He is a good player, and I am sure he will do well for Australia. And let’s see whether he plays in the IPL or not,” PBKS co-owner told Sportstar.

“I wish him all the best because he is a fellow human being. But the manner in which he behaved was not very professional," he concluded.

Josh Inglis has a good record in T20 cricket, amassing 3853 runs, including four centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 29.86 and a strike rate of 149.98 in 162 matches.