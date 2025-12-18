Nathan Lyon overtook Glenn McGrath to become the sixth-highest Test wicket-taker with 564 wickets in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide. Calling it “humbling,” Lyon bounced back after recent omissions to reaffirm his key role in Australia’s Test side.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon said he was humbled on Thursday after claiming his 564th Test wicket, moving past fellow Australian great Glenn McGrath to sixth on the all-time Test bowling list.

The 38-year-old reached the milestone on day two of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, bowling England opener Ben Duckett in his 141st Test. It was one of two wickets in a sensational opening over, which also saw Ollie Pope dismissed.

‘Extremely Special for Me’

“I grew up idolising Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath — these guys were my heroes,” Lyon said. “To think of being able to overtake Glenn is pretty humbling, to be honest. It’s something I’ll look back on at the end of my career, or even tonight. I’ll sit back and try to have a moment because it is extremely special for me.”

Lyon was quick to credit his teammates, adding: “I haven’t been able to do that without the guys at the other end.”

Lyon Joins Elute List

Next on Lyon’s list is England seamer Stuart Broad, who has 604 wickets, followed by Indian great Anil Kumble with 619. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan remains the all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 800, ahead of Shane Warne (708) and England’s Jimmy Anderson (704).

Lyon recently said he is in some of the best form of his life and has no plans to retire, with his longevity partly due to not playing international white-ball cricket since 2019.

However, he was surprisingly left out of the day-night second Ashes Test in Brisbane, later admitting he was “absolutely filthy” over the omission. He was also overlooked for a pink-ball Test in the West Indies in July, marking his first omission while fully fit in 12 years.

Nathan Lyon Returns to Playing XI in Style

Back in Adelaide, it was business as usual.

“I’ve been around this group long enough to understand my role,” Lyon said. “It’s an amazing group to be a part of, and I’ll continue to enjoy it while I can. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. Same emotions as usual — nervous — but that’s me.”

Affectionately known as “Garry,” after former Australian rules footballer Garry Lyon, he made his Test debut in 2011 and has career-best figures of 8–50.

