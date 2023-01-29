IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions' - Ian Chappell

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia is on its way to India for four-Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a place in the WTC final. However, Ian Chappell has warned the visitors that the hosts are nearly impossible to be beaten at home.

Rohit Sharma and Co will miss Rishabh Pant's "gregarious personality", but it is still "almost impossible" for Australia to beat India at home, feels the legendary Ian Chappell. The Pat Cummins-led Australia, which has had a golden run winning the Ashes and then the series against Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa most recently, will face its ultimate test in the four-match series, beginning in Nagpur on February 9.

"Nevertheless, this will be a tough challenge - also referred to in Australia as "Everest" - as the Indian side is powerful and almost impossible to defeat in home conditions," Chappell wrote in a column for ESPNCricinfo. Pointing out that the series has all the makings of a hard-fought one, he added: "These sides are two of Test cricket's dwindling number of outstanding teams, but it's hard to look past India for the eventual victors of this series."

It's been more than a decade since India lost a Test series at home -- to England 1-2 in 2012. On the other hand, Australia is searching for a first series win in India in 19 years. Its last tour of the country began with a big win in the Pune Test, but it lost the series 1-2.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I - Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

"Australia is portraying confidence after displaying strong form on their pitches. A serious injury further boosts their confidence to Rishabh Pant, which means the wicketkeeper-batter's gregarious personality will be sorely missed," wrote the 79-year-old. Pant was ruled out after sustaining injuries in a horrific car accident last month, and in his absence, India has the rookie duo of Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat, who are yet to play Tests.

"India also has some points to prove, not the least concerning how Pant's replacement performs. The main thing India will lose from Pant's unavailability is an excellent run rate, which came from his belligerent aggression. No one can replace Pant's desire to dominate bowlers, so India have to rely on their top batters not only performing but also maintaining a good strike rate," Chappell said.

Onus on Rohit, Kohli, Pujara to dominate Lyon-led spin attack

The key for Team India would be establishing a "mental superiority" over ace Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon. "One of the main tasks for Indian players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will be to establish mental superiority over Lyon. Suppose Australia can't rely on Lyon claiming regular wickets at an acceptable rate. In that case, their bowling will depend greatly on the 'big three' [Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc]," reckons Chappell.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2023, Lucknow T20I - Time for Ishan, Hooda to fire as captain Pandya faces must-win situation

But all of them, including Lyon, average more than 30 in India, Chappell pointed out. "Lyon is the only proven performer and averages over 30 in India. While Lyon feels he has improved as a bowler on the subcontinent, his support comes from bowlers like Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson, who are both unproven quantities," he feels.

"Australia must ditch any temptation to obey the right and left-arm theory and only choose the best bowlers for the conditions. Their confidence in their pace bowlers also needs to be tempered by what they have achieved in India," added Chappell. On the pace triumvirate, Chappell said: "Australia's 'big three', Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all average more than 30 in India, and they'll need to particularly display improved old-ball nous to achieve better results in India."

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Travis Head looks to take inspiration from England to attack India; here's how

Keep Smith quiet

The former Australia captain further wrote that the key for the Indian bowlers would be to keep Steven Smith quiet. "Smith, with 60, is the only current Australia batter on tour to average more than 30 in India. Achieving batting success will be a big challenge for the Australian batters, especially if Ravindra Jadeja bowls successfully in partnership with the highly efficient R Ashwin," assumed Chappell.

"The main task for India's bowlers will be to find a way to keep the heavy-scoring Smith quiet. If India can limit Smith and Lyon's success, they will be on the way to winning matches," Chappell added. The outcome of the four Tests will determine the fate of both teams' qualification for the World Test Championship Final. After Nagpur, the series will move to New Delhi (February 17-21), Dharamsala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13).

(With inputs from PTI)