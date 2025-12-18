- Home
The BCCI has faced repeated controversies, from the 2000 match-fixing scandal and the Ganguly–Chappell feud to the IPL 2013 spot-fixing case, conflicts of interest, with the latest being the Lucknow T20I abandonment raising fresh governance concerns.
BCCI's Top Controversies Over the Years
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is often regarded as one of the powerful and influential cricket boards in the world, with strong financial backing and an administrative role. However, the BCCI has been involved in major controversies, directly or indirectly, put them in the spotlight.
Let’s take a look at the top controversies that put the BCCI under immense scrutiny and questioned its governance over the years.
1. 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal
2000 was a year for Indian Cricket and the BCCI to forget as the match-fixing scandal rocked the cricketing world, shaking the trust of the fans. Former South Africa captain Harsie Cornje’s revelations of Indian players, especially ex-India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja, accepting bribes to influence the match outcomes, sent shockwaves through the cricket community in the world, tarnishing the image and reputation of the BCCI.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe led to a life ban on Azharuddin and Ajay Sarma, and the BCCI imposed a five-year ban on Ajay Jadeja. It took years for the BCCI to regain the trust of the cricket fraternity, prompting the board to later strengthen the anti-corruption measures.
2. Ganguly–Chappell Saga
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and head coach Greg Chappell were embroiled in one of the most-talked-about sagas in Indian cricket history. The public feud between Ganguly and Chappell in 2005-06 created a major internal crisis within the BCCI, where the players and the entire cricket fraternity were divided.
The controversy came into the spotlight after Greg Chappell’s email to BCCI, questioning Sourav Ganguly’s fitness, was leaked to the public, which led to the former India captain getting dropped from the team, sparking widespread protest across the country. Ganguly returned to the national side after Chappell’s exit as a head coach, reclaiming through his consistent performances in domestic cricket, and was reinstated as a key senior player in the Indian team.
3. IPL 2013 Match-Fixing Controversy
After 13 years, another match-fixing scandal rocked the Indian cricket, when three Rajasthan Royals players, including S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankit Chavan, and owner Raj Kundar, and Chennai Super Kings’ team principal G Meiyappan, were found accused of manipulating matches for betting syndicates, sparking life bans on those involved in match-fixing.
The IPL 2013 match-fixing scandal put BCCI under immense scrutiny as the board was heavily criticised for its failure to prevent corruption in the marquee event. The match-fixing led to the formation of the Lodha committee, which was tasked with recommending reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and better governance in Indian cricket and the IPL.
4. 2008 ‘Monkeygate’ Saga
The 2008 Sydney Test between Australia and India was one of the most controversial in cricket history, as former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was accused of racially abusing former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, sparking a major diplomatic row, which has put BCCI under immense scrutiny over the handling of the incident.
The BCCI vehemently defended Harbhajan, which led to clashes with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket Australia (CA). However, Harbhajan’s three-match ban by the ICC was later overturned on appeal, but the saga drew heavy criticism of the BCCI’s handling.
5. Lalit Modi and IPL Irregularities
The IPL and BCCI faced intense media scrutiny after former chairman of the league, Lalit Modi, was suspended in 2010 over allegations of financial irregularities, conflict of interest, and governance lapses. Modi’s controversial tenure as the IPL chairman and subsequent legal battles with the BCCI put the board in the immense spotlight, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and the administration of the lucrative IPL.
The BCCI banned Modi for life in 2013, exposing governance flaws and drawing intense criticism of the board’s administration. Following the controversy, Lalit Modi fled the country and is currently residing in London to avoid prosecution and arrest, where he continues to live in exile while facing multiple legal cases in India.
6. N Srinivasan’s Conflict of Interest
One of the major controversies that put the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the immense spotlight was their former president N Srinivasan’s conflict of interest. Srinivasan was the owner of the Chennai Super Kings through his India Cements while serving as the BCCI president.
The dual role raised serious questions about impartiality, governance, and decision-making in the administration, especially during the IPL 2013 match-fixing scandal. The issue reached the Supreme Court, after which, eventually, N Srinivasan was barred from holding any administrative post in the board.
7. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Row
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was at the centre of controversy after Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players during the Asia Cup 2025. BCCI and Team India took a stand as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a standoff with the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Additionally, Team India did not receive the Asia Cup trophy after refusing to accept it from the PCB and ACC chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, leading to BCCI threatening a formal protest to the ICC over the incident. Eventually, the BCCI and Mohsin Naqvi agreed on having an amicable solution to resolve the longstanding dispute.
8. Abandonment of Lucknow T20I
The latest controversy that put the BCCI under immense scrutiny was after the fourth match of the ongoing T20I series between ndia and South Africa was called off due to excessive fog and poor air quality at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After multiple ground inspections by the officials, the match was eventually cancelled, leading to backlash from fans and cricket enthusiasts over the BCCI’s scheduling of matches in North India, where winter smog and deteriorating air quality are recurring issues.
The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla agreed to the need of reviewing and possibly revising the scheduling of international and domestic matches in North India between December 15 and January 15 to avoid weather-related disruptions, potentially shifting the matches during winter season from North to South in the future.
