T20 World Cup 2021: Hopeful Indians flood social media, back Afghanistan to beat New Zealand

Afghanistan takes on New Zealand in the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. An Afghan win would aid India in the race for semis, as fans have flooded social media to support the Afghans.

Afghanistan is taking on New Zealand in the Group 2 Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It is a crucial tie from India's perspective, as a win for Afghanistan would help it qualify for the semi-final, while a win for New Zealand would end the hopes for India.

LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Group 2, Super 12)

The situation came after India went off to a shaky start initially during the tournament, losing its opening two games to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand before winning back-to-back matches against Afghanistan and Scotland. Although India still has a good chance of winning its final game against Namibia, it would only help if Afghanistan restricts New Zealand.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021: Will Afghanistan's Rashid Khan come to India's rescue? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar feels

Meanwhile, the Indian fans are offering prayers and hoping for a win for Afghanistan. Also, some have taken to social media to create a meme festival. Nevertheless, it is no unknown fact that it would be an arduous task for the Afghans against relentless Kiwis. Here, we have presented a collection of some of the top Twitter reactions.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - South Africa fails to qualify for semis despite 10-run win over England

Afghanistan has won the toss and opted to bat first. Also, skipper Mohammad Nabi has brought in a fit mystery spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, as along with dominant spinner Rashid Khan, the duo is sure to give a tough time to the New Zealand batters. The Afghan batters are off to a tenuous start, already piling pressure on the Indians.