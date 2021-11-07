T20 World Cup 2021: Will Afghanistan's Rashid Khan come to India's rescue? Here's what Sunil Gavaskar feels

India's fate for semis in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 lies with Afghanistan, as it has to beat New Zealand to help the Indians. While fans are calling for Rashid Khan to spin it away from the Kiwis, here's what Sunil Gavaskar feels.

Former champion India did not get off to a winning start in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. It lost its opening couple of games to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand before bouncing back to winning ways against Afghanistan and Scotland. However, New Zealand could play spoilsport to its chances, as it takes on Afghanistan on Sunday. LIVE SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Group 2, Super 12)

A win for New Zealand would mean India getting knocked out. In contrast, a win by Afghanistan would significantly boost India's chances, as all India would need is a win against Namibia. Consequently, the Indian fans are backing the Afghans for Sunday's game against the Kiwis. Also, while some fans are hoping for Afghanistan's top spinner Rashid Khan to impact, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has some other thoughts.

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said that Mujeeb would be playing a crucial role more than Rashid, as he would aid the former as an additional spinner. He feels that the duo could be deadly, while Afghanistan's performance in the tournament has been commendable. Also, if it managed to defeat NZ, it would boost its chances of reaching the semis, besides earning a massive confidence boost.