T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa fails to qualify for semis despite 10-run win over England

South Africa came close but failed to make the cut for semis, despite defeating England by ten runs in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. With this, England has finished atop the table, followed by Australia.

It was a top-notch performance by South Africa as it beat former champion England by ten runs in Group 1's Super 12 tie of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, South Africa has managed to snap the unbeaten streak of England, but the former has failed to make the cut to qualify for the semis.

Winning the toss, English skipper Eoin Morgan opted to bowl, while he made a forced change by bringing in pacer Mark Wood for injured pacer Tymal Mills. As for South African captain Temba Bavuma, he moved in with the same XI. The Proteas lost the opening wicket in the form of Reeza Hendricks (2) after being knocked over by spinner Moeen Ali in the third over of the Powerplay, with 15 runs on the board.

However, fellow opener Quinton de Kock (34) and Rassie van der Dussen (94*) put on a 71-run partnership for the second wicket to bring SA back into the game before the former departed to spinner Adil Rashid in the 12th. But, it was again followed by a tremendous 103-run stand between van der Dussen and Aiden Markram (52*), as it posted a masterful total of 189/2, with both batters scoring their sixth T20I half-centuries, respectively.

The English put five bowlers into the attack, with the two bowlers claiming a wicket each, while Moeen was the most economical of all. In reply, openers Jason Roy (20*) and Jos Buttler (26) put on a 58-run stand before the latter fell to pacer Anrich Nortje in the sixth over, while the former retired hurt after being struck on the leg.

A run later, Jonny Bairstow (1) was trapped leg-before by chinaman Tabraiz Shamsi in the following over, while a 40-run partnership ensued between Moeen Ali (37) and Dawid Malan (33). At 110, Shamsi dismissed Moeen in the 13th, while Malan departed 35 runs later to pacer Dwaine Pretorius in the 17th.

As the equation kept getting close, England began to lose its nerves. Liam Livingstone (28) was the next to depart at 156 to Pretorius in the 18th, followed by Chris Woakes (7), Morgan (17) and Chris Jordan (0) in the final over to pacer Kagiso Rabada as Proteas edged past by ten runs. However, it was too late for SA as it failed to restrict England to less than 135, to stand a chance to make it to the semis.

The South African used six bowlers, with Rabada claiming three, while Shamsi was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: SA 189/2 (De Kock- 34, Van der Dussen- 94*, Markram- 52*; Moeen- 1/27) defeated ENG 179/8 (Moeen- 37, Malan- 33; Rabada- 3/48) by 10 runs.