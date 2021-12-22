  • Facebook
    Sourav Ganguly terms wives and girlfriends as 'stress givers'; netizens troll BCCI President for being sexist

    Sourav Ganguly has recently called wives and girlfriends 'stress givers'. Consequently, netizens have trolled him, with some calling him sexist. Check out the reactions.

    Sourav Ganguly terms wives and girlfriends as 'stress givers'; netizens troll BCCI President for being sexist-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
    Legendary former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is doing a fine job as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, he has been in the headlines for something controversial of late. He recently made derogatory remarks to wives and girlfriends that netizens have not taken a good note of.

    Ganguly was recently speaking on the ongoing saga between Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). While talking on the same, on being asked if he has any stress on him, he said, "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress."

    Consequently, netizens trolled his comments. While some affirmed that it was a funny comment, but there needs to be a fine line. Also, some were left shocked at such statements from the BCCI president and a former Indian skipper. Some netizens also slammed Ganguly for being sexist and making such lewd comments. Check out some of the top Twitter reactions here.

    Ganguly happens to be a role model for many Indian cricketers and Indians overall for his style of play, leadership skill and persona. However, his latest comments are sure to put him in the bad books of many. He is himself married to a Bengali Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly.

