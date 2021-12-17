  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

    Is the Sourav Ganguly era of cricket making its way back into the realms of Indian cricket? The BCCI President hints at batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's potential involvement in Indian cricket; adds there won't be news better than that.

    Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which former legendary skipper Sourav Ganguly is leading, has already roped in 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach and iconic batter VVS Laxman and head of the National Cricket Academy. The one name missing from this list is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. But, it may not be too long before the 'God' of cricket makes a comeback in Indian cricket in an official role.

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has hinted at legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's potential arrival into the scheme of things at Indian cricket. However, Ganguly warned that the issue of 'conflict of interest' is a significant obstacle for Tendulkar to take up a critical role in running the sport in India. Ganguly's statement comes amidst simmering tensions between the Board and current Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli.

    Also read: Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

    Speaking to cricket historian Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Sourav Ganguly said that in Sachin Tendulkar's case regarding taking up a role, the situation is a bit different. "He (Sachin) doesn't want to be involved in all this. But, I'm sure with Sachin's involvement in Indian cricket in some way, it can't be better news than that. In what way that needs to be worked out," the BCCI President added.

    Stating that there is too much conflict all around, Sourav Ganguly said that right or wrong, anything and everything one does, would have the word 'conflict' constantly jumping out of the window, some of which the BCCI President finds unrealistic. "So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage, Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket," Ganguly added.

    Also read: All is not well between BCCI and Virat Kohli? 5 shocking remarks by India's Test captain ahead of SA tour

    Although Sachin Tendulkar has not taken an active role with the BCCI or Indian cricket team so far, the Master Blaster has been involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians as a mentor since quitting playing cricket. In 2014, Tendulkar was named as Mumbai Indians' Icon Player in 2014 and was appointed as the team's mentor ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

    Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri and Team India's head coach after the forgettable T20 World Cup 2021 outing in the UAE. Under him, India has already bagged a T20I home series victory against New Zealand 3-0 before clinching the World Test Championship 1-0 in a 2-Test series against the Blackcaps.

    Meanwhile, VVS Laxman took over Dravid's previous role as Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He was previously the mentor for IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and worked as a batting consultant for Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s Vision Project.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Team India lands in South Africa, prepares for quarantine (Pictures and video)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Marnus Labuschagne scores 6th Test century to keep Australia on top on Day 2

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Stunning Jos Buttler to nervy David Warner - The talking points from Day 1

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI President Sourav Ganguly breaks silence says Board will deal with it

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

    india vs south africa 2021-22 harsha bhogle opines on virat kohli bcci conflict says this presents rahul dravid with ticklish situation

    Harsha Bhogle opines on Kohli-BCCI public 'conflict', says this presents Dravid with a ticklish situation

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar apology after outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    'If it hurt, I apologise': Karnataka Congress MLA's response to outrage on cringe-worthy rape jibe

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi-dnm

    Bhutan confers highest civilian award on PM Modi; list of foreign civilian awards received by Modi

    How I Met Your Father trailer Fans call Hilary Duff Kim Cattrall starrer CRINGEY INSULTING drb

    How I Met Your Father trailer: Fans call Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall starrer show ‘CRINGEY, INSULTING’

    Good News for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; Taapsee Pannu join hands with The Family Man 2 star RCB

    Good News for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans; Taapsee Pannu join hands with The Family Man 2 star

    IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Team India lands in South Africa, prepares for quarantine (Pictures and video)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amidst Virat Kohli-BCCI conflict, Team India lands in South Africa (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon
    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon