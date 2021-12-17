Sachin Tendulkar to take up role in Indian cricket? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly drops BIG hint

Is the Sourav Ganguly era of cricket making its way back into the realms of Indian cricket? The BCCI President hints at batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's potential involvement in Indian cricket; adds there won't be news better than that.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which former legendary skipper Sourav Ganguly is leading, has already roped in 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid as Team India's head coach and iconic batter VVS Laxman and head of the National Cricket Academy. The one name missing from this list is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. But, it may not be too long before the 'God' of cricket makes a comeback in Indian cricket in an official role.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has hinted at legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's potential arrival into the scheme of things at Indian cricket. However, Ganguly warned that the issue of 'conflict of interest' is a significant obstacle for Tendulkar to take up a critical role in running the sport in India. Ganguly's statement comes amidst simmering tensions between the Board and current Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli.

Speaking to cricket historian Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Sourav Ganguly said that in Sachin Tendulkar's case regarding taking up a role, the situation is a bit different. "He (Sachin) doesn't want to be involved in all this. But, I'm sure with Sachin's involvement in Indian cricket in some way, it can't be better news than that. In what way that needs to be worked out," the BCCI President added.

Stating that there is too much conflict all around, Sourav Ganguly said that right or wrong, anything and everything one does, would have the word 'conflict' constantly jumping out of the window, some of which the BCCI President finds unrealistic. "So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage, Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket," Ganguly added.

Although Sachin Tendulkar has not taken an active role with the BCCI or Indian cricket team so far, the Master Blaster has been involved with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians as a mentor since quitting playing cricket. In 2014, Tendulkar was named as Mumbai Indians' Icon Player in 2014 and was appointed as the team's mentor ahead of the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri and Team India's head coach after the forgettable T20 World Cup 2021 outing in the UAE. Under him, India has already bagged a T20I home series victory against New Zealand 3-0 before clinching the World Test Championship 1-0 in a 2-Test series against the Blackcaps.

Meanwhile, VVS Laxman took over Dravid's previous role as Head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru. He was previously the mentor for IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and worked as a batting consultant for Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s Vision Project.