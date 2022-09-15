Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganguly, Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court amends cooling-off period

    The Supreme Court has agreed to amend the cooling-off period suggested for the BCCI office bearers. Thus, Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah can now serve as BCCI's president and secretary, respectively, until 2025.

    Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah eligible to serve BCCI until 2025 after Supreme Court DC amends cooling-off period-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2022, 7:31 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday authorised the modification of the constitution of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It paved the way for Sourav Ganguly (President) and Jay Shah (Secretary) to continue in office without serving the required cooling-off period, as previously suggested by the SC. Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli expressed that an office bearer can serve 12 years on a stretch, including six years in the State Association and six years in the BCCI, before going on a three-year cooling-off period. The bench also enunciated that an office bearer can fit a distinct position for a couple of successive terms, both at the BCCI and the State Association, after which he will serve the three-year cooling-off duration.

    "The purpose of the cooling-off period is not to create undesirable monopolies", the bench stated. The SC's order came on BCCI's plea to seek an amendment to its constitution on its office bearers' tenure, including Ganguly and Shah, as it wanted to get away with the compulsory cooling-off period between office bearers' terms across states and the BCCI itself.

    ALSO READ: 'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    In its proposed amendment, the BCCI sought the annulment of a cooling-off course for its office bearers, enabling Ganguly and Shah to continue as President and Secretary, respectively. Both have served for six years at individual state cricket associations. Earlier, the Justice RM Lodha-led committee had instructed reforms in the BCCI, which the SC had accepted.

    The BCCI's constitution, to which the SC formerly consented, specifies a compulsory three-year cooling-off period for someone serving a couple of consecutive terms of three years each in the state or the BCCI. While Ganguly was the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) office bearer, Shah served at the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2022, 7:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It has been my greatest honour - Robin Uthappa announces retirement international and Indian cricket, Twitter applauds-ayh

    'It has been my greatest honour' - Uthappa announces retirement from international and Indian cricket

    Happy Birthday, Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes-ayh

    Suryakumar Yadav turns 32: Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli lead wishes

    BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning - Supreme Court-ayh

    'BCCI is an autonomous body, cannot micro-manage its functioning' - Supreme Court

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI to bring back sky-blue jersey? Fans react to announcement video

    His Legacy will live on - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne 53rd birth anniversary-ayh

    'His Legacy will live on' - Tributes and wishes pour in on Shane Warne's 53rd birth anniversary

    Recent Stories

    Alzheimer's disease risk is 80% more in older persons with COVID-19, according to a study SUR

    Alzheimer's disease risk is 80% more in older persons with COVID-19, according to a study

    Tinder Bumble, Grindr-top 10 DATING apps you can download to find LOVE SUR

    Tinder, Bumble, Grindr-top 10 DATING apps you can download to find LOVE

    Nothing political, just routine meeting, says Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after meeting Prashant Kishor - adt

    Nitish Kumar upset with RJD minister; admits to having met Prashant Kishor

    UIDAI update: Want to change/update mobile number in your Aadhaar card? follow these steps - adt

    UIDAI update: Want to change/update mobile number in your Aadhaar card? follow these steps

    BOLD-SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-WATCH RBA

    SEXY videos and pictures: Ameesha Patel flaunts her busty assets and curves in bikini-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon