Sourav Ganguly backs out of CAB chief race; brother Snehasish set to lead

Sourav Ganguly has decided not to file his nomination for the CAB president since it would not have an election and would be uncontested. Meanwhile, his brother Snehasish looks all set to take up the role.

On Sunday, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly pulled out of the race to become the next president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). He has paved the way for his elder brother Snehasish, who will be elected uncontested at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 31.

"I had said I would contest only if there's an election. There's not going to be any election. So, it will be uncontested," Ganguly was quoted as telling the media at Eden Gardens after he decided not to file his nomination for the president's role on the final nomination date.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS PAK - VIRAT KOHLI AND TEAM INDIA ENTER RECORD BOOKS FOLLOWING LAST-BALL FINISH

Declined a second term at the BCCI, the former president only a week back announced that he would be contesting elections to return as the CAB head. "Had I been there, it would have meant two or more people would not get any posts. So, I've moved aside," Ganguly said.

"I would have been elected uncontested, but I don't think it's right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years, and we will see after that," added Ganguly. When questioned about his next venture, he said: "Let's see. I've been free of responsibilities for some time now and am happy about it."

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022, IND VS PAK: 'STAYING CALM, TAKING THE GAME DEEP WAS CRITICAL' - ROHIT

"I've no rival in CAB. Everyone is my friend here. There are new and experienced people here to run the show. I'll also be around," Ganguly concluded before leaving Eden. Snehasish, the CAB secretary under former president Avishek Dalmiya, will now run the show. At the same time, Amalendu Biswas, the father of Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Mayukh, will be designated as the vice president.

Naresh Ojha will settle for the secretary's chair, while Prabir Chakraborty and Debabrata Das will continue their second term as the treasurer and the joint secretary, respectively. Snehasish said his emphasis would be taking Bengal cricket to the "next level". "Now that we are coming back to normal [following COVID-19], we are making sure cricket gets the highest priority, be it men's or women's or age group cricket," he clarified.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Will count this as my best innings ever' - Virat Kohli

Snehasish further added that the CAB has already commenced preparations for the ICC World Cup next year. "The lights have been upgraded to LED operating on advanced DMX technology. The setting up of new seats is on. Repair and construction of new canopies are underway. We also have plans of upgrading the clubhouse," he stated.

On outgoing CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, Snehasish conveyed: "I have worked with him closely. I have seen how meticulous he is. We shall make sure we use his experience."

(With inputs from PTI)