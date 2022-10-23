Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli and Team India enter record books following last-ball finish

    India edges past Pakistan by four wickets in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. While the win was memorable for the Indians, they also entered the record books.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli and Team India enter record books following last-ball finish against Pakistan
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 7:39 PM IST

    Team India refused to give up against arch-rival Pakistan, as the former notched a four-wicket victory in a last-ball finish of their Super 12 opener in the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. It was the third clash between the sides this year, and the Indians have a lead of 2-1. The success was greatly aided by former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, whose unbeaten knock of 82 was highly beneficial for the cause. As a result, the Men in Blue and Kohli have entered the record books despite the close finish while we take a look.

    Pakistan do something special against Suryakumar Yadav
    Yadav has been in a lethal form of late. However, he has failed to get past 20 against Pakistan, while it is the only side he has failed to do so in the four matches he has played against it.

    Kohli's best vs Pakistan
    While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82, it was his third-best knock in the tournament. However, it was his best Twenty20 International (T20I) knock against Pakistan, surpassing his previous best of 78 against the side in Colombo in 2012.

    Kohli and Pandya produce a special
    The duo was involved in a 113-run stand for the fifth wicket, effectively bringing India back into the chase. Meanwhile, it turned out to be the highest T20I stand for the side against the Men in Green for any wicket to date.

    India replicates Australia's feat
    While it was the fourth time in T20Is that India has won a tie off the final ball, it scored 48 runs in the last three overs to win this contest, which is the joint highest while chasing a target, equalling Australia's record against the same opponent in Gros Islet in 2010.

