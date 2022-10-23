Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Will count this as my best innings ever' - Virat Kohli

    India crushed Pakistan by four wickets in the Super 12 of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Virat Kohli played a magical knock of an unbeaten 82, and he considered it his best innings.

    It was the best India-Pakistan match one could ask for, as it was the ultimate final over and last-ball thriller. The Arch-rivals clashed in their Super 12 opener of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. While the match was not high-scoring enough, Pakistan managed to post a par total of 159/6, whereas its bowlers made it look impossible for the Indians to chase it down. However, former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli played an improbable knock of an unbeaten 82, which broke the Pakistani hearts with a four-wicket win. In contrast, he rated it as his best knock ever.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During the post-match presentation, Kohli, adjudged the Man of the Match, told Ravi Shastri, "It's a surreal atmosphere. I have no words and no idea how that happened. I am lost for words. Hardik believed we could do it if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl. So, they would panic if I could take Haris down. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts," added Kohli.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "The first one was the back of a hand slower ball. Standing here, I feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today, I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys [fans] kept backing me, and I am grateful for your support," Kohli concluded.

