ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Staying calm, taking the game deep was critical' - Rohit

India thumped Pakistan by four wickets in the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was delighted with the result and credited his boys for staying calm.

It was one for the ages as arch-rivals India and Pakistan collided in their Super 12 opener of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. It was a nail-biter until the last over and the final delivery, as the Men in Blue ensured a four-wicket win to get off to a winning start in the competition. Former skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli was the player of the match for his classy knock of an unbeaten 82 that propelled India to victory. In the meantime, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was dumb-stuck after the win, while he credited his boys for staying calm and taking the game deep.

Reacting to the success during the post-=match presentation, Rohit said, "I was in the dressing room. I don't have any words left. You got to expect something like this in a game like this. We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible. That crucial partnership was the game-changing moment for us."

"The pitch had something in it. There was a nice carry. Some swing and seam. Good to see from the bowling perspective. They [Pakistan] had a good partnership [Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood] after that. They batted well towards the end as well. But, we knew we had to bat out of our skin to chase this," added Rohit.

"Those two guys [Kohli and Hardik Pandya] are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted. It has to be the best innings he has played for India. I want to thank everyone. It's lovely to see. Their support for us is crucial wherever we go," Rohit concluded.