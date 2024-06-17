Six Pakistan players, including Babar Azam, to holiday in London after T20 World Cup 2024 flop show: Report

Several Pakistan players, including under-fire skipper Babar Azam, have chosen to spend their holidays in London before returning to the country after their disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with players Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, have chosen to spend their holidays in London before returning to Pakistan after their disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

These six players will not return to Pakistan with the rest of the squad on Tuesday, opting instead to spend time with friends and family in London. Some are also considering participating in local leagues in the United Kingdom, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams team's lack of unity after early exit

Head coach Gary Kirsten and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will return to their respective homes. With no immediate cricket engagements, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted the coaching staff permission to return to their countries.

Pakistan had a challenging run in Group A of the ongoing T20 World Cup, ending with a narrow three-wicket victory against Ireland in their final match. They suffered defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India before securing a seven-wicket win over Canada.

With four points from four games, Pakistan finished third in their group, missing out on a Super Eight berth as India and the USA advanced.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to play a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh in August, followed by a tour from England in October.

Meanwhile, following the team's disastrous T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, under-fire skipper Babar Azam stated that he hasn't yet thought about quitting captaincy and insisted that that any decision on the matter will be taken only after discussions with his Cricket Board.

"When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you," Babar said after Pakistan ended their group league campaign with a hard-fought three-wicket win over Ireland.

"I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he said, asserting that he never asked for a leadership role.

"About the captaincy – when I had left it (after ODI World Cup), I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it and I announced it myself. Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB," Babar added.

Also read: T20 WC 2024: Babar Azam rues mistakes against India, USA after Pakistan secure consolation win over Ireland

Babar Azam was visibly frustrated when repeatedly questioned about his future as a captain. He told the assembled media that one person cannot be blamed for the team's losses.

"...everyone is sad. As a team, we did not play. I told you that we did not lose this because of one person," he told a probing scribe.

"We are losing as a team. I am not saying this because of one person. You are pointing out that because of the captain, I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players and each of them has a role. I think we as a team have not been able to apply, follow and finish things. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team," Babar concluded.

Latest Videos