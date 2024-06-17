Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: Babar Azam rues mistakes against India, USA after Pakistan secure consolation win over Ireland

    Pakistan regained some pride with a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Ireland in their inconsequential final game of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 1:56 AM IST

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed regret over the mistakes his team made against India and the USA in their earlier Group A matches. Despite these setbacks, the former champions concluded their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a consolation three-wicket win over Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday.

    Babar played a crucial role in securing the victory, scoring an unbeaten 32 runs in a tense chase of 107, which Pakistan nearly stumbled over.

    “I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting we made few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you,” said Babar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

    “We couldn't finish off close games, and as a team we weren't good,” he admitted.

    Pakistan lost their first two Group A matches against India and the USA before managing to defeat Canada and Ireland.

    Despite the earlier setbacks, Babar was pleased that his team concluded the tournament on a positive note with a victory.

    “Yes we finished well. We took early wickets with the ball. But with the bat, we didn't finish well. We lost back-to-back wickets, but got over the line in the end," the Pakistan skipper said.

    Babar stated that Pakistan will need to regroup quickly, but he did not provide a definitive answer regarding his future as the captain.

    “Let's see, what team needs, I'll be okay with it. We have a good bunch of players, we've to go home, chat and see where we lacked, and then come back,” he added.

    Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was later named player of the match, remarked that they did not play the right brand of cricket throughout the tournament.

    “We haven't played the kind of cricket our country demands, have a few areas to improve on. It's tough (the result),” said Afridi.

