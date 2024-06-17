T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams team's lack of unity after early exit

Pakistan's head coach Gary Kirsten criticized his team's lack of unity and fitness following their early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Despite wins over Canada and Ireland, losses to the USA and India led to their elimination. Internal conflicts and poor performance were highlighted, with several players opting to vacation in London instead of returning home immediately.

Pakistan's head coach, Gary Kirsten, has reportedly delivered a harsh critique of his team following their early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, held in the West Indies and the USA. Despite securing victories over Canada and Ireland, Pakistan's narrow losses to co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India led to their group-stage elimination.

The team's performance was marred by internal conflicts and dissatisfaction among PCB officials, contributing to widespread discontent within Pakistan cricket. These issues appeared to disrupt the team's cohesion and overall performance.



T20 WC 2024: Babar Azam rues mistakes against India, USA after Pakistan secure consolation win over Ireland

Kirsten, who took on the coaching role shortly before the tournament, expressed serious concerns about the team's unity and fitness levels. According to journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq, Kirsten criticized the lack of teamwork, stating, "There’s no unity in Pakistan’s team. They call it a team, but it isn’t a team. They aren’t supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I’ve worked with many teams, but I’ve never seen such a situation."



'Raise pay by 60 percent': Oracle flooded with bizarre requests For T20 WC Hero Saurabh Netravalkar

Sources from GeoSuper reported that Kirsten also lambasted the players' fitness and skill levels, emphasizing their lag behind global standards despite extensive playing experience. He reportedly pointed out the players' poor shot selections during matches, which exacerbated their poor performance.

In the aftermath, six players, including captain Babar Azam, have opted to vacation in London rather than return to Pakistan immediately. The foreign coaching staff, including Kirsten, has been allowed to return to their home countries for a brief respite before resuming their international duties.

Latest Videos