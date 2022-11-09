Sachin Tendulkar helped 'Pele' with a catch in Goa (WATCH)

Sachin Tendulkar might be a legend in cricket, but his interest in football is unparalleled. He once met 'Pele' in Goa and helped him catch a fish on a beach. Watch the video here.

Regarding former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, people have always considered him an undisputed cricket legend. However, he had always had an unprecedented interest in football, which became evident after his retirement when he owned Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters (KBFC). Recently, he shared a video on social media of having met Pele in Goa. However, he was not the Brazilian football legend but a fisherman instead. Interestingly, the two had a little fish-catching session on Goa's Caranzalem beach, where Tendulkar helped him with a catch. As both discussed the traditional way of fishing, the Master Blaster was also seen helping him with his canoe.

"My brother and I have been continuing with this work. I want our generation to keep on with this work. Kya experience hai yeh [what an experience this is], unbelievable. First time dekha hai [seeing for the first time] fishermen are taking the boat inside, how much trouble they take. Catch of the day, catches win matches," said Tendulkar in the video, reports PTI.

Tendulkar enjoyed his catch at a restaurant along with his son Arjun. Meanwhile, Pele expressed joy at meeting the former and said, "I am the happiest man on this earth. The world's number one cricket guy is helping a traditional fisherman. God bless your family. I am prosperous today."