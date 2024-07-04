Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    REVEALED! First glimpse of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's open bus for victory parade in Mumbai (WATCH)

    The Air India Champions 24 World Cup flight, carrying the jubilant squad led by Rohit Sharma, touched down at 6am (IST) following a 16-hour non-stop journey from Barbados.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    As the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team returned to Delhi to a hero's welcome on Thursday, anticipation soared as the first glimpse of their open bus for the victory parade became a viral sensation.

    The Air India Champions 24 World Cup flight, carrying the jubilant squad led by Rohit Sharma, touched down at 6am (IST) following a 16-hour non-stop journey from Barbados. The team, its support staff, players' families, and officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were welcomed amidst cheers and chants, marking India's second T20 world title victory after an 11-year wait.

    Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, all eyes turned to the custom-designed open bus that will soon carry the victorious team through Mumbai's bustling streets. Images and videos of the bus, adorned with the team's victory at the T20 World Cup 2024, quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling excitement for the upcoming parade.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet the team for a special felicitation at his residence, following which the squad will embark on their journey to Mumbai. The open bus parade is expected to weave through Mumbai's iconic landmarks, culminating in a grand felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, where fans will have a chance to celebrate alongside their cricketing idols.

    With the nation eagerly awaiting their chance to cheer for Team India, the stage is set for a memorable celebration honoring their remarkable achievement on the global stage.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
