IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter backs Rajat Patidar's RCB to end 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' wait; Here's why

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu believes Rajat Patidar's RCB has a strong chance to win IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK batter backs Rajat Patidars RCB to end Ee Sala Cup Namde wait; Heres why
Hrishikesh Damodar
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu has backed Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to clinch the elusive IPL title, which has evaded them over the last 17 years, in the ongoing season of the cash-rich T20 league. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a brilliant start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with three wins and a defeat in four outings so far. On Monday, Rajat Patidar-led RCB finally ended 10-year Wankhede jinx with a thrilling 12-run win over the hosts Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also put an end to 17-year winless Chepauk streak by defeating their long-time rivals Chennai Super Kings. 

With three wins and a defeat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table with six points and have net run rate (NRR) of +1.015 from four matches. Given the position they are currently in, Royal Challengers Bengaluru appear well-poised to break their title drought and mount a serious challenge for IPL 2025. RCB are in strong contention with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. 

Also read: IPL 2025: RCB skipper Patidar fined Rs 12 lakh for team's slow over-rate in win over MI

Ambati Rayudu on RCB’s chances of winning the IPL title 

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s thrilling win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Ambati Rayudu stated that RCB have a set combination compared to other IPL teams. He added that people talk a lot about RCB because they have always been strong contenders to win the IPL title over the last 17 seasons. 

“If you look at their team, they have a pretty set combination. If you see the teams that are not doing well in the IPL, they are still trying their combinations. But RCB is one team, along with Delhi and Punjab to some extent, who have got their combinations well set for the season.” Rayudu said. 

“I have always enjoyed their [RCB's] cricket. We have fun at their expense, only because nobody talks about DC or Punjab. Only because RCB always has a team that can win the IPL.

“But somehow, they come short because of their own shortcomings. Nobody else defeats them, it's them. But this year, with [Rajat] Patidar [as captain], ee sala cup RCB de (this year the cup is RCB's)." he added. 

‘Ee Saala Cup Namde' is a famous slogan coined by Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, which translates from Kannada to "This year, the cup is ours." Despite the RCB not having won the title over the last 17 years, the slogan has always epitomized the undying passion, hope, and belief of his loyal fanbase, who continues to back the team year after year with the same optimism of winning the title. 

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru end 17-year IPL title drought?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the three original IPL teams, alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals to have won the coveted trophy since the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. Despite reaching finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, RCB has fallen short each, failing to win the elusive title. In the last five IPL seasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made it to the playoffs four times, but failed to get past the knockout stage.

Ahead of the IPL 2025, RCB franchise decided to appoint Rajat Patidar as their new captain after Faf du Plessis left the squad and joined Delhi Capitals, where he is the vice-captain of the side. 

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are off to a great start to their season, registering three wins in four outings. However, RCB need to maintain their momentum and ensure that they are in the top 4 of the points table throughout the league stage of the tournament. RCB has a history of starting strong in the IPL season, but often faltering in the latter stages of the tournament.

Also read: IPL 2025: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Dwayne Bravo to become successful pacer in the tournament

