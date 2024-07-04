Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC-winning Indian team returns from hurricane-hit Barbados; receives rousing reception (WATCH)

    The Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, returned to Delhi after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados. They arrived on a special Air India flight, delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. Fans greeted them at the airport. The team will meet Prime Minister Modi before heading to Mumbai for a victory parade and ceremony.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

    The Indian cricket team, fresh from their T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, touched down in Delhi on Thursday morning after being stranded due to a category 4 hurricane. Enthusiastic fans gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to greet the team, who arrived on a special charter flight arranged by Air India.

    Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad captured the T20 world title, marking the country's second win in this tournament and ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. The victory came after a tense seven-run win over South Africa in the final last Saturday.

    The specially arranged Air India flight, designated AIC24WC for "Air India Champions 24 World Cup," departed from Bridgetown, Barbados, at approximately 4:50 am local time on Wednesday. It arrived in Delhi at 6 am IST on Thursday, completing a 16-hour nonstop journey.

    Onboard the flight were the Indian team, their support staff, players' families, several board officials, and members of the travelling media contingent. The team had been unable to return immediately after their victory due to a shutdown necessitated by Hurricane Beryl.

    Following their arrival in Delhi, the squad is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9 am at his residence. After the meeting with the Prime Minister, the team will fly to Mumbai, where they will participate in an open bus victory parade and be honored at a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
